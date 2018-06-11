Amarillo Gold Appoints Marc Ducharme Chief Exploration Geologist

TORONTO, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corp. (“Amarillo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:AGC) is pleased to announce that Marc Ducharme has been appointed Chief Exploration Geologist. Mr. Ducharme is a geologist with over thirty years of experience in the minerals industry, managing and conducting exploration programs from grass roots through to advanced stage exploration and feasibility stage projects. Recently, Mr. Ducharme worked as the Chief Exploration Geologist for Wesdome Gold Mines.



Mike Mutchler, CEO of Amarillo Gold commented: “The appointment of Marc reflects our confidence in his vast experience, competence and professionalism. We believe that having staff of his calibre is essential to transforming Amarillo into a world-class gold development and exploration company. In the near term, I look forward to working closely with him to maximize our exploration efforts underway at Mara Rosa.”

ABOUT AMARILLO

Amarillo is developing a highly economic, open pit gold resource at its Mara Rosa Project in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Goias State in Brazil. An Updated Pre-Feasibility Study NI 43-101 for the Mara Rosa Project was filed on SEDAR on May 4, 2017. The Mara Rosa Project was awarded its main (LP) permit which provides the social and environment permission to mine. Amarillo is now progressing work toward obtaining an installation permit (LI). The Posse Deposit at Mara Rosa contains 551,100 ounces of gold Measured from 8.568MT @ 2.00 g/t Au, plus 659,000 ounces of gold Indicated from 13.458MT @ 1.52 g/t Au and 287,700 ounces of gold Inferred from 7.119MT @ 1.26 g/t Au. (NI 43-101 technical report July 2016). In addition, Amarillo has an advanced exploration project with excellent grades at Lavras do Sul, Brazil. A Mineral Resource Estimate Study (NI 43-101 technical report) for Lavras do Sul was filed on SEDAR on October 4, 2010. The Lavras do Sul Project is an advanced exploration stage property (190 sq. km.) comprising of more than 19 prospects centered on historic gold workings. The initial resource estimate at the Butia prospect reported 215,000 ounces of gold Indicated from 6.4 MT at 1.05 g/t Au, and 308,000 ounces of gold Inferred from 12.9 MT at 0.74 g/t Au using a 0.3 g/t cut-off grade. Both projects have excellent nearby infrastructure.

For further information, please contact: Mike Mutchler or Karen Mate President & CEO Marketing Strategist 416-294-0736 416-230-6454 mike.mutchler@amarillogold.com karen.mate@amarillogold.com

32 Richmond St. East

Suite 201 Toronto, ON

Canada, M5C 1P1

Website: www.amarillogold.com

