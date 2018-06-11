Marifil Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marifil Mines Ltd. (TSXV:MFM) (OTCQB:MFMLF) ("Marifil" or the "Company"), a company engaged in exploring, evaluating and acquiring mineral rich resource properties in Argentina, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been listed (the "Listing") for trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "MFMLF". In addition to the OTCQB, Marifil's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange.



The OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Marifil at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MFMLF/.

In connection with the Listing, the Company's common shares were also made eligible with the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC").

The DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered DTC eligible. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Being DTC eligible is expected to greatly simplify the process of trading and exchange of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB.

Contact Information:

Phone: 604.424.8889

Email: info@marifilmines.com

Website: www.marifilmines.com

For further information regarding Marifil Mines Ltd., please refer to the Company's filings available on SEDAR (http://www.sedar.com) or at Marifil's Website (http://www.marifilmines.com).

