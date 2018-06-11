Hunt Mining Lists on US Exchange Under Symbol HGLD

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. (“Hunt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) (OTCQB:HGLD) announces that the Corporation’s securities have been cleared for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol “HGLD”. This is a significant milestone for Hunt Mining, adding a US exchange, as the primary market for trading has been the TSX Venture Exchange.



Hunt continues its gold-silver mining activities in Argentina at La Josefina and the Martha Project, with a current shift from silver to gold. Hunt initiated exploration and development activity in Argentina in 2007 and started processing mined silver and gold in 2017 at the Martha mill purchased from Coeur in 2016. With this new US listing, Hunt gains increased exposure to the largest equity market in the world and this opens potential opportunities.

Ongoing production at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risks of failure associated with these production activities.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha Mine, located in the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Additional information on the Martha Mine and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Corporation’s website at: www.huntmining.com.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T: (403) 617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

T: (509) 290-5659

E: blittle@huntmining.com

