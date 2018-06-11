Romios Closes Sale of Timmins Hislop Property to McEwen Mining

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of April 3, 2018, it has sold the Company's Timmins Hislop property (the "Roger Gold Property") in Hislop Township in the Matheson gold camp, Ontario to an affiliate of McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen Mining") for 178,321 common shares of McEwen Mining valued at $500,000. The common shares of McEwen Mining are subject to a resale restriction until December 8, 2018. Romios retains a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") in the Roger Gold Property. McEwen Mining will have the right at any time to purchase a 1% NSR from the Company for $2 million.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper in its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the Lundmark-Akow Lake property and a 2% NSR on the Hislop property in Ontario, Romios has other property interests in Quebec and Nevada.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

