Handa Announces Name and Stock Symbol Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handa Copper Corp. ("Handa" or the "Company") (TSX-V:HEC) announces it will change its corporate name to Handa Mining Corporation.

In a seamless transition for shareholders, the Company’s outstanding common shares will commence trading under the new name as of market open on June 13, 2018, and under the new security symbol “HAND” on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The new ISIN for the outstanding common shares is CA41024T1021 and the CUSIP is 41024T102.

For further information, please contact:



Jan Nelson

Chief Executive Officer

Handa Copper Corp.

Tel: (604) 428-7050

Email: info@handacopper.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities law. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue”, "estimate”, "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends", "confident”, “might and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward looking information and statements pertaining to Handa’s corporate name change and new security symbol. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by Handa. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Handa.