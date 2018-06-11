Gitennes contracts driller for Upcoming Phase II diamond drilling at Snowbird High Grade Gold Project

Vancouver / British Columbia - June 11, 2018 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") has contracted JT Thomas Diamond Drilling of Smithers, BC to do the Phase II diamond drilling programme on its Snowbird High Grade Gold Project. The Snowbird Project is located in north central BC, approximately 15 km from Ft St James and is accessible year round via paved and dirt roads and sits at a relatively low elevation with moderate relief (not exceeding 190 metres). The ease of access to all parts of the property enables cost effective diamond drilling throughout the entire year. Gitennes' Phase I programme had an all-in drilling cost of C$175 per metre.

The Company plans to drill up to 2,000 metres of NQ2 core in at least ten holes in Phase II focusing on untested areas in the Main and North Zones. Phase II will follow up on the positive results from the Company's first phase of drilling at Snowbird where seven of ten holes intersected multi-gram gold intervals and the highest grade gold intersected was only 50 metres below surface.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral deposits. The Company currently has three gold exploration properties, Snowbird, Maroon and Hixon all in British Columbia and a 1% Net Smelter Returns royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru.

