Alpha Natural Resources Affiliate Operations in West Virginia Receive Safety Recognition

15:00 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

BRISTOL, Tenn., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Natural Resources (ANR, Inc.) announces outstanding safety performance for 2017, with three affiliate operations in West Virginia honored for safety achievements by the Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association.

The three Alpha affiliates received the Holmes Safety Award, presented to selected mines and mining-related entities by the Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association (JAHSA), a nonprofit organization. JAHSA began in 1916 to promote health and safety in the mining industry and consists of representatives from Federal and State Governments, Mining Organizations and Labor.

The following Alpha-affiliated operations received the 2017 West Virginia Holmes Safety Award:

Underground Operations

  • Mammoth Coal Company                           Slabcamp Mine

Surface Operations

  • Pioneer Fuel                                                Ewing Fork No 1 (Pax)
  • Highland Mining Company                          Reylas (Highland)

Slabcamp is a repeat winner of the Holmes Safety Award, having been recognized for three years in a row. For Pax and Highland, it's the second time in four years the surface operations have received the safety recognition.

Additionally, the superintendent of the Highland Underground Belt System, Gary Meade, was honored with the Director's Special Recognition Award from the Aracoma Council.

"Our miners focus on safety every day," said Brian Keaton, Alpha's Senior Vice President of Safety and Health. "Their safety and the safety of their fellow employees is always on their minds. So, we're proud to see that focus and these miners recognized in such a prestigious way." 

All of these Alpha-affiliated operations were recognized at the State Council's Annual Meeting at the Glade Springs Resort.  The West Virginia State Council of the Joseph A. Holmes Safety Association sponsors the awards to promote safety in West Virginia coal mines and facilities.

About Alpha Natural Resources
Alpha Natural Resources has affiliate mining operations in seven counties in West Virginia, and supplies metallurgical coal to the steel industry and thermal coal to generate power. ANR has offices in Bristol, Tennessee, and Julian, West Virginia, which support approximately 20 active mining operations. Alpha is committed to being a leader in mine safety and an environmental steward in the communities where its affiliates operate. For more information, visit Alpha's website (www.alphanr.com).  

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpha-natural-resources-affiliate-operations-in-west-virginia-receive-safety-recognition-300661710.html

SOURCE Alpha Natural Resources



Contact
Steve Hawkins, 423-574-5023, shawkins@alphanr.com
Alpha Natural Resources Inc.

Bergbau
USA
www.alphanr.com


