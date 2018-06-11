Global Energy Metals Grants Stock Options At A Fifty Percent Premium To Last Trading Day

Vancouver, BC / June 11, 2018 / Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it has, subject to regulatory approval, granted directors, officers, advisors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,235,000 common shares. The options have a term of five years and allow the holder to purchase one common share in the Company at a price of $0.15, a fifty percent (50%) premium to the share price as of the last trading day. GEMC also announces that it has cancelled 66,547 options previously granted to certain advisors of the Company.

Global Energy recently announced a series of consistent long intercept cobalt results from assays for 6 drill holes from the Millennium Cobalt Project, an advanced exploration project with a JORC (2012) resource. The Company's current campaign of drilling comprises a total of 10 diamond holes with six of the holes having now been reported, all demonstrating wide intercepts of cobalt and copper mineralisation with high-grade cobalt zones. The drilling program was designed to test the up-dip continuity at the Millennium North deposit. Drilling results correlate well with the previous deeper drilling with the further delineation of wide zones of cobalt and copper mineralisation.

A full list of drill results completed thus far can be found in news releases dated May 31, 2018, April 30, 2018 and January 17, 2018.

Rock chip sampling has also been conducted to test for additional zones of cobalt and copper mineralisation along the Millennium trend and in particular the northern strike extension ("Northern Extension") where similar host rock units and strong soil geochemical anomalies are located. This zone is located approximately 1 kilometre north of the current Millennium resource as defined. Results indicate high priority targets for further work to expand the known resource area.

The presence of anomalous cobalt and copper in rock chip samples and analogous geology between the Millennium resource area and the Northern Extension indicate that this area is a priority target for further investigation.

The Millennium Cobalt Project:

Millennium is an advanced staged cobalt project with a large defined zone of cobalt-copper mineralisation which remains open at depth and along strike. Hammer Metals completed a JORC (2012) Resource estimate in late 2016 and reported 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred Resources* grading 0.14% Co, 0.34% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au (using a CuEq cut-off of 1.0%). Under Canadian reporting standards this resource is considered a "historic estimate". The 2016 JORC (2012) resource estimate completed by Hammer Metals Ltd. outlined a mineralised zone over a strike length of approximately 1.5 km.

Cobalt-copper mineralisation is associated with shear zones hosted within a sequence of volcanic and sedimentary units. Additional mapping, soil geochemistry and rock sampling has identified an additional 1.5 km of anomalous cobalt-copper mineralisation in geological analogues that occur along a potential strike extension in the northern half ("Northern Target") of the tenement package. This area has not been tested with any drilling to date. The Northern Target provides excellent opportunity to increase the overall resource potential of the Millennium project.

Prior to GEMC's involvement, the area had been tested by 63 drill holes (percussion, RC and diamond) for a total of 7,891 metres. Most holes have been drilled within 200 metres of surface, with few holes reaching to depths greater than 250 metres below surface. At present mineralisation remains open at depth along the strike extent of the JORC (2012) resource area.

*This work was based on a technical report by Haren Consulting Pty Ltd., issued November 29, 2016 conforming to JORC (2012) reporting standards for resources estimates. As Hammer uses JORC (2012) categories, it should be noted that the confidence in the estimate of JORC (2012) inferred mineral resources is usually not sufficient to allow the results of the application of technical and economic parameters to be used for detailed planning. For this reason, there is no direct link from an inferred resource to inferred resource as defined under NI 43-101. However, the Company deems this resource still relevant because economic parameters have not changed significantly since publication date and the Company has confidence in the estimate based on review of technical data. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or reserves. CuEq% = Cu% +(Co%*5.9) +(Au ppm*0.9) +(Ag ppm*0.01). Price assumptions utilised by Hammer for the JORC (2102) resource estimate and drill hole intercepts are (in USD); Au - $1,300/oz, Ag - $20/oz, Co - $27,000/t and Cu - $4,600/t.

Qualified Person

Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., the Company's VP Projects and Director, is the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and verified the technical information contained herein.

Global Energy Metals Corp.

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns and is advancing the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to earn-in to the Millennium Cobalt Project in Mt. Isa, Australia.

