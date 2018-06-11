New Subsidiary - ChainDelivery Royalties Corp. and GOLDUSA Security Token Offering - Subscription Update

Vancouver, Canada / June 11, 2018 - Canamex Gold Corp. . (the "Company" or "Canamex") (CSE: CSQ) on May 15, 2018, launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of GOLDUSA ("GOLDUSA" or "Token" ticker symbol "GOLD") Ethereum ERC20 Crypto Tokens via a Security Token Offering ("STO").

STO Subscription Update

On May 15, 2018, the Company launched a non-brokered private placement to accredited investors, of GOLDUSA ("GOLDUSA" or "Token" ticker symbol "GOLD") Ethereum ERC20 Crypto Tokens via a Security Token Offering ("STO").

Due to the significant demand at lower subscription amounts, the Company has also elected to decrease the STO minimum subscription amount from 25,000 GOLDUSA tokens to 2,500 GOLDUSA tokens, for valid subscriptions by accredited investors received from 0900 PST on Monday, June 11, 2018. In accordance with the STO terms, the Company has elected to maintain the STO subscription offer price at $US 4.25 per GOLDUSA token, until further notice. This is 35% discount to $US 6.50 value per token, based on $US 1300 per oz. gold price.

Further general details of the STO, are as follows:

-Exposure to gold-asset-backed token at a substantial discount to the spot gold price

-Each GOLDUSA Token represents 1/200 oz. gold

-Minimum subscription: 2,500 GOLDUSA Tokens

-Purchase methods accepted: Fiat currencies, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

-For whitepaper, FAQs, and other considerations: https://canamexgold.com/goldusa/

-For subscription: https://ezclosing.ca/private-placements/canamex-goldusa/

-GOLDUSA (symbol GOLD) ERC20 security token Etherscan technical details are as follows: https://etherscan.io/token/0xe341e1a59a75f74f344c5461c8b2e55a75152833

New Subsidiary - ChainDelivery Royalties Corp.

ChainDelivery Royalties Corp. ("CHAIN") was incorporated in British Columbia, Canada, on June 1st, 2018; and is a 100% owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company has assigned all its intellectual property rights (IPR) to CHAIN, in relation to security tokenisation of metal royalty streams, and associated financing models. In the future, the Company may decide to spin out CHAIN into a separate crypto-royalties trading company, via an equity Security Token Offering (STO). The market will be kept informed, when a final decision is made in this regard.

The Company owns all the rights, via its agreements with Harmonychain AS, to the trademark ChainDelivery(TM), which was approved as a registered Trade Mark in Norway by Patentkontoret within Blockchain technology on April 26th, 2018. The Norwegian Industrial Property Office is part of the Patent Cooperation Treaty comprising 152 countries in the world including USA and Canada. Approved applications will be awarded priority in subsequent applications in other Patent Cooperation Treaty Countries.

About the Company

Canamex Gold Corp. is a public listed company registered in British Columbia, Canada, trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), and is engaged in fast-tracking toward development of the Bruner Gold Development Project in the prolific gold jurisdiction of Nye County, Nevada. The region is home to several producing and past-producing mines along the Walker Lane Trend. Canamex completed a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Bruner Gold Development Project in 2016. Based on additional drilling conducted on the property, the company completed an updated PEA in 2018, which increased the resources and improved the economics of the project. Canamex is now moving the Bruner Gold Project forward into permitting and development on the strength of this positive updated PEA and the improving gold price environment. The second asset is the Silverton Gold property, a gold exploration project, in Nevada, which has geological similarities to the Long Canyon gold deposit in Nevada, being mined by Newmont Mining. The Company has signed Agreements with Harmonychain AS, for Ethereum Blockchain Smart Contract Security Tokens for Gold and Silver, as an alternative means of raising capital, potentially without equity dilution. The Agreements secure the exclusive rights to various Ethereum Token domain names, ticker codes, and associated smart contracts, for Gold and Silver. The rights also extend to patents pending and trademarks associated with these security token financing models, including ChainDelivery(TM) royalty stream delivery queuing systems. Further information is available at https://canamexgold.com

Greg Hahn (CPG#7122), President & COO of the Company is the qualified person who has reviewed and approved all technical disclosures in this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Vincent

Chief Executive Officer and Director

david.vincent@canamexgold.com

Mike Stark

Chairman of the Board

Contact: (604) 833-4278

mike.stark@canamexgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.