Katanga Mining Limited provides an update on legal proceedings commenced by Gécamines

June 11, 2018 - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today provided an update on the legal proceedings disclosed by the Company on April 20, 2018.

As previously disclosed, on April 20, 2018, the Company's joint venture partner, the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") state-owned company La Générale des Carrières et des Mines ("Gécamines"), in the Company's 75% DRC operating subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company ("KCC"), commenced legal proceedings to dissolve KCC following KCC's failure to address its previously disclosed capital deficiency or, alternatively, if the Court were to provide KCC with a period of time within which to regularize the situation, to request the appointment of an expert to assess and report to the Court on KCC's financial position and its recapitalization plan (the "Capital Deficiency Proceedings").

A hearing before the Kolwezi Commercial Court (the "Kolwezi Court") on the Capital Deficiency Proceedings was initially scheduled to be held in the DRC on May 8, 2018. Prior to the May 8, 2018 hearing, as a precautionary measure, the Company obtained a decision from the Supreme Court of the DRC on May 4, 2018 allowing KCC to challenge the competency of the Kolwezi Court to rule on the Capital Deficiency Proceedings. As a result of the decision of the Supreme Court, the Kolwezi Court concluded on May 8, 2018 that the previously scheduled Capital Deficiency Proceedings should be suspended until after the Supreme Court renders its decision. The date of the first hearing of the Supreme Court was originally scheduled for June 15, 2018 but has been moved to May 18, 2018.

In its decision served on the Company on June 8, 2018, the Supreme Court rejected KCC's arguments challenging the competency of Kolwezi Courts and confirmed that the Capital Deficiency Proceedings may proceed in the Kolwezi Court. No next hearing in Kolwezi has been scheduled yet.

The Company remains determined to find a mutually agreeable resolution of the disputes with Gécamines which it hopes will revitalize the partnership between KCC and Gécamines and provide significant benefits to Katanga, Gécamines and all stakeholders in the DRC.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include: the Company's intention to find a mutually agreeable resolution of the disputes with Gécamines which it hopes will revitalize the partnership between KCC and Gécamines and provide significant benefits to Gécamines and all stakeholders in the DRC.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements. The key assumptions that have been made in connection with the forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's belief that the a mutually agreeable resolution of the disputes is possible and may allow the capital deficiency situation of KCC to be resolved in a mutually beneficial manner; and the Company's belief that it can avoid the dissolution of the Company through negotiations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the outcome of the legal proceedings between Gécamines and the Company being uncertain and subject to the discretion of the applicable Court, which is beyond the control of the Company; and the breakdown of negotiations or the failure to reach a mutually beneficial resolution to the matters in dispute. Although Katanga has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



