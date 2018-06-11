Nortec Minerals Corp. provides Tomboko Exploration Results Update

- 9 m at 2.74 g/t gold from 32 m, including 3.57 m at 3.91 g/t from 36 m; - 7 m at 3.57 g/t gold from 43 m, including one m at 17.1 g/t from 45 m.

Vancouver, June 11, 2018 - Nortec Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Nortec") (TSXV: NVT) announces completion of diamond core drilling and is now running a rotary air blast drilling (RAB) program, surface and trench sampling on the Tomboko Permit in North Eastern Guinea, West Africa (Figure 1). These programs are focused on following up the gold discovery at Tom 1 (see news release of January 3, 2018) as well as exploration at the Tom 2 and Tom 3 targets (Figure 2).

Highlights of the latest results are as follows:

- Trenching results at Tom 1 to the west of TBDD003 include 24m@3.66g/t incl. 4m@10g/t from 18m; - Chip sample results at Priorty 1 Tom 1 target of 0.02 to 35.6 g/Au in float oxidized sedimentary rocks with quartz vein (stock work), limonite, iron and 19.8 g/t Au in sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N050 sub-vertical (G2); and, - The first 7 RAB drillhole results returned values from trace to 2m@3.01g/t Au.

The results to date indicate a significant potential for hosting a major gold deposit. Further exploration of Tom 1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 (Figure 2) will consist of drilling, surface sampling and trenching. The company will release conclusions and recommendations with detailed structural interpretations on all 3 targets when all the information has been compiled and reviewed.

Dr. Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., AusIMM, will be reviewing, compiling and interpreting all the diamond core, RAB and trench sampling data and results. Dr. Dieng is a registered qualified professional geoscientist in accordance with NI 43-101 and JORC standards. He has 20 years' experience in geological and structural interpretation, modelling and target generation in West Africa. Dr. Dieng received his Ph.D. in Structural Geology, Exploration Geochemistry and Ore Deposit Genesis from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario (see News Release June 6, 2018).

Mohan Vulimiri, Chairman and CEO said: "Nortec is very pleased with the way the Tomboko Project is developing and in particular the results of the trenching program. The Company is accelerating our development of Tomboko with Dr. Serigne Dieng joining the team and we look forward to strong news flow in the coming months"

Latest Partial Results from Diamond Core Drilling, RAB Drilling and Trench Sampling (Tables 1, 2 & 3)

Follow-up diamond drilling to trace the Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North Zone intersected in drill holes TBDD003 and TBDD007 to the south-west returned minor gold values. In view of these results to better understand the geochemical signatures, the structural trends and controls, RAB drilling program and trench sampling was initiated on the Priority 1, 2 and 3 targets, Tom 1 North, Tom 1 South, Tom 2 and Tom 3 Zones (Figures 2, 3 & 4).

One bulldozer trench was dug in the East-West direction to understand the geology and structural control and was channel sampled systematically near drill hole TBDD003. The trench samples returned highly significant values, shown in the following Table.

Table 1: Channel Sample Results - Dozer Trench, Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North Zone

Trench From To Interval Litho Au_ppm Intercept_0.5 Intercept_0.1 TBTR001 0 1 1 Ssg 10.9 3m@4.8g/t from 0m incl. 1m@10g/t 24m@3.66g/t from 0m incl. 4m@10g/t from 18m TBTR001 1 2 1 Ssg 2.86 TBTR001 2 3 1 Ssg 0.68 TBTR001 3 4 1 Ssg 0.38 TBTR001 4 5 1 Ssg 0.17 TBTR001 5 6 1 Ssg 0.12 TBTR001 6 7 1 Ssg 0.23 TBTR001 7 8 1 Ssg 1.89 4m@7g/t from 7m incl. 2m@12.8g/t from 8m TBTR001 8 9 1 Ssg 20.2 TBTR001 9 10 1 Ssg 5.58 TBTR001 10 11 1 Ssg 0.65 TBTR001 11 12 1 Ssg 0.41 TBTR001 12 13 1 Ssg 0.24 TBTR001 13 14 1 Ssg 0.14 TBTR001 14 15 1 Ssg 0.18 TBTR001 15 16 1 Ssg 1.44 7m@6g/t from 15m incl. 2m@17.75g/t from 18m TBTR001 16 17 1 Ssg 0.2 TBTR001 17 18 1 Ssg 2.04 TBTR001 18 19 1 Ssg 18.3 TBTR001 19 20 1 Ssg 17.2 TBTR001 20 21 1 Ssg 2.89 TBTR001 21 22 1 Ssg 0.51 TBTR001 22 23 1 Ssg 0.48 TBTR001 23 24 1 Ssg 0.31 TBTR001 31 32 1 Ssg 0.39 TBTR001 32 33 1 Ssg 5.82 TBTR001 33 34 1 Ssg 0.06 TBTR001 34 35 1 Ssg 0.17

Table 2: Chip Sampling Results - Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North

X Utm Y Utm Au ppm Au R Litho Comments 436403 1275403 1.34 1.47 S Outcrop foliated sedimentary rock parallel with quartz veinlets N320/65?SW 436414 1275401 4.98 11.3 Qv Outcrop quartz vein N060/70?SSE 436416 1275404 0.13 - S Sedimentary rock contain carbonate and iron 436510 1275078 0.16 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz fracture-fillings N040 length 10m and 5cm thickness 436512 1275083 0.02 - Qv Outcrop quartz veinlets parallel N360.88 sampling with schistosity. 436419 1275405 0.005 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N060 sub-vertical (G1) 436419 1275405 12.3 19.8 Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N050 sub-vertical (G2) 436419 1275405 0.005 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N120 sub-vertical (G3) 436422 1275403 0.02 0.03 Qv Quartz vein N040/40 SE 436887 1275743 6.16 6.1 S Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with limonite, iron 436920 1275788 1.66 1.61 S Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with limonite, iron 436941 1275810 35.6 33.4 S Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with quartz vein (stockwork), limonite, iron 436962 1275825 0.18 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz fracture fillings N050 sub-vertical 437009 1275917 0.17 - Qv Outcrop extensional vein, N020/60 ESE 437011 1275663 0.07 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein N032 437043 1275982 0.09 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein 437057 1275975 0.3 0.25 Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein N055.88 limonitic oxidized 437065 1275974 0.14 0.15 Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein N070 highly oxidized with pyrite 437090 1275969 1.71 1.06 Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein N060 437090 1275969 0.21 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein N070 437108 1275965 0.19 - Qv Sub-outcrop quartz vein N040

Table 3: Rotary Air Blast Drilling Sampling Results - Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North

Hole ID X_UTM Y_UTM Z From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au ppm Au Repeat Intercept (cutoff 0.5ppm) Intercept (cutoff 0.1ppm) TBRB0002 437075 1275973 537 0 1 1 1 1.01 2m@1.5g/t from 0m 4m@0.88g/t from 0m TBRB0002 1 2 1 2.01 1.94 TBRB0002 2 3 1 0.29 - TBRB0002 3 4 1 0.22 0.25 TBRB0002 4 5 1 0.05 - TBRB0002 5 6 1 0.09 - TBRB0002 6 7 1 0.11 - 1m@0.11g/t from 6m TBRB0002 7 8 1 0.06 TBRB0003 437004 1275912 512 12 13 1 0.12 - 1m@0.12g/t from 12m BRB0003 13 14 1 0.08 - TBRB0003 4 5 1 0.005 - TBRB0003 5 6 1 0.14 0.16 1m@0.14g/t from 5m TBRB0003 6 7 1 0.09 - TBRB0004 437021 1275845 513 0 1 1 0.65 0.63 2m@0.65g/t from 0m TBRB0004 1 2 1 0.66 TBRB0005 437011 1275827 514 0 1 1 2.13 2.15 2m@1.58g/t from 0m TBRB0005 1 2 1 1.04 TBRB0006 436940 1275827 495 0 1 1 4.07 6.3 1m@4.07g/t from 0m 2m@2.15g/t from 0m TBRB0006 1 2 1 0.18 0.19 TBRB0007A 436949 1275827 450 0 1 1 5.5 5.6 1m@5.5g/t from 0m 2m@3.01g/t from 0m TBRB0007A 1 2 1 0.53 0.61 TBRB0007A 2 3 1 0.02 - TBRB0007A 3 4 1 0.09 - TBRB0007 436948 1275825 490 0 1 1 7.46 7 1m@7.46g/t from 0m TBRB0008 0 1 1 0.09 0.1

The drill core was sawed in half and the chip samples were split in half. The samples were analysed by SGS Labs, an accredited laboratory in Bamako, Mali. A duplicate, a blank and a standard were inserted every 10th sample for quality control. Samples are processed by Fire Assay with A.A. finish under the SGS FAA505 protocol.

RAB samples were logged in detail and split with a splitter until the weight of the sample is 2 kg to 3 kg. The samples were then analysed by SGS Labs.

Mohan R. Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo, CEO, Nortec Minerals, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Vulimiri has approved the corporate and technical content contained in this press release.

Figure 1: Location Map. Guinea, West Africa



Area of RAB, Core Drilling & Trenching

Figure 2: Outcrop Grab Sampling Results and location of RAB and Core drilling, Trench sampling - Tom 1 North- Priority 1 & 2 Targets and Termite and Soil Geochemical Anomalies, Tom 1 North, Tom 1 South and Tom 3 targets - Tomboko Permit. Note that grab samples may not necessarily be representative of the rock unit or the mineralization style being sampled.



Figure 3 - Locations of RAB, Trench TBTR001 and completed diamond drill holes with significant assays. RAB drill hole locations with results are shown in Figure 4 below.



Figure 4: Rotary Airblast Drilling results returned to date (See Figure 3 for location). The RAB drilling was initiated to determine the exact bedrock source for the extensive termite mound and soil geochemical sample anomalies

