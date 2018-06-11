Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Nortec provides Tomboko Exploration Results Update

16:06 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, BC / June 11, 2018 - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (the "Company" or "Nortec") (TSXV: NVT) announces completion of diamond core drilling and is now running a rotary air blast drilling (RAB) program, surface and trench sampling on the Tomboko Permit in North Eastern Guinea, West Africa (Figure 1). These programs are focused on following up the gold discovery at Tom 1 (see news release of January 3, 2018) as well as exploration at the Tom 2 and Tom 3 targets (Figure 2).

  • - 9 m at 2.74 g/t gold from 32 m, including 3.57 m at 3.91 g/t from 36 m;

    - 7 m at 3.57 g/t gold from 43 m, including one m at 17.1 g/t from 45 m.

Highlights of the latest results are as follows:

  • - Trenching results at Tom 1 to the west of TBDD003 include 24m@3.66g/t incl. 4m@10g/t from 18m;

    - Chip sample results at Priorty 1 Tom 1 target of 0.02 to 35.6 g/Au in float oxidized sedimentary rocks with quartz vein (stock work), limonite, iron and 19.8 g/t Au in sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N050 sub-vertical (G2); and,

    - The first 7 RAB drillhole results returned values from trace to 2m@3.01g/t Au.

The results to date indicate a significant potential for hosting a major gold deposit. Further exploration of Tom 1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 (Figure 2) will consist of drilling, surface sampling and trenching. The company will release conclusions and recommendations with detailed structural interpretations on all 3 targets when all the information has been compiled and reviewed.

Dr. Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., AusIMM, will be reviewing, compiling and interpreting all the diamond core, RAB and trench sampling data and results. Dr. Dieng is a registered qualified professional geoscientist in accordance with NI 43-101 and JORC standards. He has 20 years' experience in geological and structural interpretation, modelling and target generation in West Africa. Dr. Dieng received his Ph.D. in Structural Geology, Exploration Geochemistry and Ore Deposit Genesis from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario (see News Release June 6, 2018).

Mohan Vulimiri, Chairman and CEO said: "Nortec is very pleased with the way the Tomboko Project is developing and in particular the results of the trenching program. The Company is accelerating our development of Tomboko with Dr. Serigne Dieng joining the team and we look forward to strong news flow in the coming months"

Latest Partial Results from Diamond Core Drilling, RAB Drilling and Trench Sampling (Tables 1, 2 & 3)

Follow-up diamond drilling to trace the Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North Zone intersected in drill holes TBDD003 and TBDD007 to the south-west returned minor gold values. In view of these results to better understand the geochemical signatures, the structural trends and controls, RAB drilling program and trench sampling was initiated on the Priority 1, 2 and 3 targets, Tom 1 North, Tom 1 South, Tom 2 and Tom 3 Zones (Figures 2, 3 & 4).

One bulldozer trench was dug in the East-West direction to understand the geology and structural control and was channel sampled systematically near drill hole TBDD003. The trench samples returned highly significant values, shown in the following Table.

Table 1: Channel Sample Results - Dozer Trench, Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North Zone

Trench

From

To

Interval

Litho

Au_ppm

Intercept_0.5

Intercept_0.1

TBTR001

 0

1

1

Ssg

10.9

3m@4.8g/t from 0m incl. 1m@10g/t

24m@3.66g/t from 0m incl. 4m@10g/t from 18m

TBTR001

1

2

1

Ssg

2.86

TBTR001

2

3

1

Ssg

0.68

TBTR001

3

4

1

Ssg

0.38

TBTR001

4

5

1

Ssg

0.17

TBTR001

5

6

1

Ssg

0.12

TBTR001

6

7

1

Ssg

0.23

TBTR001

7

8

1

Ssg

1.89

4m@7g/t from 7m incl. 2m@12.8g/t from 8m

TBTR001

8

9

1

Ssg

20.2

TBTR001

9

10

1

Ssg

5.58

TBTR001

10

11

1

Ssg

0.65

TBTR001

11

12

1

Ssg

0.41

TBTR001

12

13

1

Ssg

0.24

TBTR001

13

14

1

Ssg

0.14

TBTR001

14

15

1

Ssg

0.18

TBTR001

15

16

1

Ssg

1.44

7m@6g/t from 15m incl. 2m@17.75g/t from 18m

TBTR001

16

17

1

Ssg

0.2

TBTR001

17

18

1

Ssg

2.04

TBTR001

18

19

1

Ssg

18.3

TBTR001

19

20

1

Ssg

17.2

TBTR001

20

21

1

Ssg

2.89

TBTR001

21

22

1

Ssg

0.51

TBTR001

22

23

1

Ssg

0.48

TBTR001

23

24

1

Ssg

0.31

TBTR001

31

32

1

Ssg

0.39

TBTR001

32

33

1

Ssg

5.82

TBTR001

33

34

1

Ssg

0.06

TBTR001

34

35

1

Ssg

0.17

Table 2: Chip Sampling Results - Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North

X Utm

Y Utm

Au ppm

Au R

Litho

Comments

436403

1275403

1.34

1.47

S

Outcrop foliated sedimentary rock parallel with quartz veinlets N320/65?SW

436414

1275401

4.98

11.3

Qv

Outcrop quartz vein N060/70?SSE

436416

1275404

0.13

-

S

Sedimentary rock contain carbonate and iron

436510

1275078

0.16

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz fracture-fillings N040 length 10m and 5cm thickness

436512

1275083

0.02

-

Qv

Outcrop quartz veinlets parallel N360.88 sampling with schistosity.

436419

1275405

0.005

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N060 sub-vertical (G1)

436419

1275405

12.3

19.8

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N050 sub-vertical (G2)

436419

1275405

0.005

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N120 sub-vertical (G3)

436422

1275403

0.02

0.03

Qv

Quartz vein N040/40 SE

436887

1275743

6.16

6.1

S

Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with limonite, iron

436920

1275788

1.66

1.61

S

Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with limonite, iron

436941

1275810

35.6

33.4

S

Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with quartz vein (stockwork), limonite, iron

436962

1275825

0.18

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz fracture fillings N050 sub-vertical

437009

1275917

0.17

-

Qv

Outcrop extensional vein, N020/60 ESE

437011

1275663

0.07

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein N032

437043

1275982

0.09

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein

437057

1275975

0.3

0.25

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein N055.88 limonitic oxidized

437065

1275974

0.14

0.15

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein N070 highly oxidized with pyrite

437090

1275969

1.71

1.06

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein N060

437090

1275969

0.21

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein N070

437108

1275965

0.19

-

Qv

Sub-outcrop quartz vein N040

Table 3: Rotary Air Blast Drilling Sampling Results - Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North

Hole ID

X_UTM

Y_UTM

Z

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au ppm

Au Repeat

Intercept

(cutoff 0.5ppm)

Intercept

(cutoff 0.1ppm)

TBRB0002

437075

1275973

537

 0

1

1

1

1.01

2m@1.5g/t from 0m

4m@0.88g/t from 0m

TBRB0002

1

2

1

2.01

1.94

TBRB0002

2

3

1

0.29

-

TBRB0002

3

4

1

0.22

0.25

TBRB0002

4

5

1

0.05

-

TBRB0002

5

6

1

0.09

-

TBRB0002

6

7

1

0.11

-

1m@0.11g/t from 6m

TBRB0002

7

8

1

0.06

TBRB0003

437004

1275912

512

12

13

1

0.12

-

1m@0.12g/t from 12m

BRB0003

13

14

1

0.08

-

TBRB0003

4

5

1

0.005

-

TBRB0003

5

6

1

0.14

0.16

1m@0.14g/t from 5m

TBRB0003

6

7

1

0.09

-

TBRB0004

437021

1275845

513

 0

1

1

0.65

0.63

2m@0.65g/t from 0m

TBRB0004

1

2

1

0.66

TBRB0005

437011

1275827

514

 0

1

1

2.13

2.15

2m@1.58g/t from 0m

TBRB0005

1

2

1

1.04

TBRB0006

436940

1275827

495

 0

1

1

4.07

6.3

1m@4.07g/t from 0m

2m@2.15g/t from 0m

TBRB0006

1

2

1

0.18

0.19

TBRB0007A

436949

1275827

450

 0

1

1

5.5

5.6

1m@5.5g/t from 0m

2m@3.01g/t from 0m

TBRB0007A

1

2

1

0.53

0.61

TBRB0007A

2

3

1

0.02

-

TBRB0007A

3

4

1

0.09

-

TBRB0007

436948

1275825

490

 0

1

1

7.46

7

1m@7.46g/t from 0m

TBRB0008

 0

1

1

0.09

0.1

The drill core was sawed in half and the chip samples were split in half. The samples were analysed by SGS Labs, an accredited laboratory in Bamako, Mali. A duplicate, a blank and a standard were inserted every 10th sample for quality control. Samples are processed by Fire Assay with A.A. finish under the SGS FAA505 protocol.

RAB samples were logged in detail and split with a splitter until the weight of the sample is 2 kg to 3 kg. The samples were then analysed by SGS Labs.

Mohan R. Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo, CEO, Nortec Minerals, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Vulimiri has approved the corporate and technical content contained in this press release.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nortec earned a 51% interest in the Tomboko project and is earning an 80% interest in The Golden Rule Limited's other holdings in Diguifara, Badamako and Kouroussa permits in Northeastern Guinea, West Africa. The Tom 1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 targets are located in the Tomboko Permit where Phase I core and RAB drilling, and trenching returned significant results.

The Company also has a 20% interest in the Tammela Lithium and Gold Project in South-West Finland. Sunstone has completed more than 3,000 meters diamond drilling on the Kietyonmaki Lithium prospect and the Satulinmaki and Riukka gold prospects that comprise the Tammela Project.

Detailed information on the Company's projects have been posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Nortec Minerals Corp.

"Mohan R. Vulimiri"

Mohan R. Vulimiri, CEO and Chairman

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept the responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This press release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performances or expectations implied by these forward looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Location Map. Guinea, West Africa


Click Image To View Full Size

Area of RAB, Core Drilling & Trenching

Figure 2: Outcrop Grab Sampling Results and location of RAB and Core drilling, Trench sampling - Tom 1 North- Priority 1 & 2 Targets and Termite and Soil Geochemical Anomalies, Tom 1 North, Tom 1 South and Tom 3 targets - Tomboko Permit. Note that grab samples may not necessarily be representative of the rock unit or the mineralization style being sampled.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3 - Locations of RAB, Trench TBTR001 and completed diamond drill holes with significant assays. RAB drill hole locations with results are shown in Figure 4 below.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4: Rotary Airblast Drilling results returned to date (See Figure 3 for location). The RAB drilling was initiated to determine the exact bedrock source for the extensive termite mound and soil geochemical sample anomalies

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


