Nortec provides Tomboko Exploration Results Update
- 9 m at 2.74 g/t gold from 32 m, including 3.57 m at 3.91 g/t from 36 m;
- 7 m at 3.57 g/t gold from 43 m, including one m at 17.1 g/t from 45 m.
Highlights of the latest results are as follows:
- Trenching results at Tom 1 to the west of TBDD003 include 24m@3.66g/t incl. 4m@10g/t from 18m;
- Chip sample results at Priorty 1 Tom 1 target of 0.02 to 35.6 g/Au in float oxidized sedimentary rocks with quartz vein (stock work), limonite, iron and 19.8 g/t Au in sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N050 sub-vertical (G2); and,
- The first 7 RAB drillhole results returned values from trace to 2m@3.01g/t Au.
The results to date indicate a significant potential for hosting a major gold deposit. Further exploration of Tom 1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 (Figure 2) will consist of drilling, surface sampling and trenching. The company will release conclusions and recommendations with detailed structural interpretations on all 3 targets when all the information has been compiled and reviewed.
Dr. Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., AusIMM, will be reviewing, compiling and interpreting all the diamond core, RAB and trench sampling data and results. Dr. Dieng is a registered qualified professional geoscientist in accordance with NI 43-101 and JORC standards. He has 20 years' experience in geological and structural interpretation, modelling and target generation in West Africa. Dr. Dieng received his Ph.D. in Structural Geology, Exploration Geochemistry and Ore Deposit Genesis from Queens University, Kingston, Ontario (see News Release June 6, 2018).
Mohan Vulimiri, Chairman and CEO said: "Nortec is very pleased with the way the Tomboko Project is developing and in particular the results of the trenching program. The Company is accelerating our development of Tomboko with Dr. Serigne Dieng joining the team and we look forward to strong news flow in the coming months"
Latest Partial Results from Diamond Core Drilling, RAB Drilling and Trench Sampling (Tables 1, 2 & 3)
Follow-up diamond drilling to trace the Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North Zone intersected in drill holes TBDD003 and TBDD007 to the south-west returned minor gold values. In view of these results to better understand the geochemical signatures, the structural trends and controls, RAB drilling program and trench sampling was initiated on the Priority 1, 2 and 3 targets, Tom 1 North, Tom 1 South, Tom 2 and Tom 3 Zones (Figures 2, 3 & 4).
One bulldozer trench was dug in the East-West direction to understand the geology and structural control and was channel sampled systematically near drill hole TBDD003. The trench samples returned highly significant values, shown in the following Table.
Table 1: Channel Sample Results - Dozer Trench, Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North Zone
|
Trench
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Litho
|
Au_ppm
|
Intercept_0.5
|
Intercept_0.1
|
TBTR001
|0
|
1
|
1
|
Ssg
|
10.9
|
3m@4.8g/t from 0m incl. 1m@10g/t
|
24m@3.66g/t from 0m incl. 4m@10g/t from 18m
|
TBTR001
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
Ssg
|
2.86
|
TBTR001
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.68
|
TBTR001
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.38
|
TBTR001
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.17
|
TBTR001
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.12
|
TBTR001
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.23
|
TBTR001
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
Ssg
|
1.89
|
4m@7g/t from 7m incl. 2m@12.8g/t from 8m
|
TBTR001
|
8
|
9
|
1
|
Ssg
|
20.2
|
TBTR001
|
9
|
10
|
1
|
Ssg
|
5.58
|
TBTR001
|
10
|
11
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.65
|
TBTR001
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.41
|
TBTR001
|
12
|
13
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.24
|
TBTR001
|
13
|
14
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.14
|
TBTR001
|
14
|
15
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.18
|
TBTR001
|
15
|
16
|
1
|
Ssg
|
1.44
|
7m@6g/t from 15m incl. 2m@17.75g/t from 18m
|
TBTR001
|
16
|
17
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.2
|
TBTR001
|
17
|
18
|
1
|
Ssg
|
2.04
|
TBTR001
|
18
|
19
|
1
|
Ssg
|
18.3
|
TBTR001
|
19
|
20
|
1
|
Ssg
|
17.2
|
TBTR001
|
20
|
21
|
1
|
Ssg
|
2.89
|
TBTR001
|
21
|
22
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.51
|
TBTR001
|
22
|
23
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.48
|
TBTR001
|
23
|
24
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.31
|
TBTR001
|
31
|
32
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.39
|
TBTR001
|
32
|
33
|
1
|
Ssg
|
5.82
|
TBTR001
|
33
|
34
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.06
|
TBTR001
|
34
|
35
|
1
|
Ssg
|
0.17
Table 2: Chip Sampling Results - Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North
|
X Utm
|
Y Utm
|
Au ppm
|
Au R
|
Litho
|
Comments
|
436403
|
1275403
|
1.34
|
1.47
|
S
|
Outcrop foliated sedimentary rock parallel with quartz veinlets N320/65?SW
|
436414
|
1275401
|
4.98
|
11.3
|
Qv
|
Outcrop quartz vein N060/70?SSE
|
436416
|
1275404
|
0.13
|
-
|
S
|
Sedimentary rock contain carbonate and iron
|
436510
|
1275078
|
0.16
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz fracture-fillings N040 length 10m and 5cm thickness
|
436512
|
1275083
|
0.02
|
-
|
Qv
|
Outcrop quartz veinlets parallel N360.88 sampling with schistosity.
|
436419
|
1275405
|
0.005
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N060 sub-vertical (G1)
|
436419
|
1275405
|
12.3
|
19.8
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N050 sub-vertical (G2)
|
436419
|
1275405
|
0.005
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein fractured N120 sub-vertical (G3)
|
436422
|
1275403
|
0.02
|
0.03
|
Qv
|
Quartz vein N040/40 SE
|
436887
|
1275743
|
6.16
|
6.1
|
S
|
Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with limonite, iron
|
436920
|
1275788
|
1.66
|
1.61
|
S
|
Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with limonite, iron
|
436941
|
1275810
|
35.6
|
33.4
|
S
|
Float oxidized sedimentary rocks with quartz vein (stockwork), limonite, iron
|
436962
|
1275825
|
0.18
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz fracture fillings N050 sub-vertical
|
437009
|
1275917
|
0.17
|
-
|
Qv
|
Outcrop extensional vein, N020/60 ESE
|
437011
|
1275663
|
0.07
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein N032
|
437043
|
1275982
|
0.09
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein
|
437057
|
1275975
|
0.3
|
0.25
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein N055.88 limonitic oxidized
|
437065
|
1275974
|
0.14
|
0.15
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein N070 highly oxidized with pyrite
|
437090
|
1275969
|
1.71
|
1.06
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein N060
|
437090
|
1275969
|
0.21
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein N070
|
437108
|
1275965
|
0.19
|
-
|
Qv
|
Sub-outcrop quartz vein N040
Table 3: Rotary Air Blast Drilling Sampling Results - Priority 1 Target, Tom 1 North
|
Hole ID
|
X_UTM
|
Y_UTM
|
Z
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au ppm
|
Au Repeat
|
Intercept
(cutoff 0.5ppm)
|
Intercept
(cutoff 0.1ppm)
|
TBRB0002
|
437075
|
1275973
|
537
|0
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1.01
|
2m@1.5g/t from 0m
|
4m@0.88g/t from 0m
|
TBRB0002
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2.01
|
1.94
|
TBRB0002
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0.29
|
-
|
TBRB0002
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
0.22
|
0.25
|
TBRB0002
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
0.05
|
-
|
TBRB0002
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
0.09
|
-
|
TBRB0002
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
0.11
|
-
|
1m@0.11g/t from 6m
|
TBRB0002
|
7
|
8
|
1
|
0.06
|
TBRB0003
|
437004
|
1275912
|
512
|
12
|
13
|
1
|
0.12
|
-
|
1m@0.12g/t from 12m
|
BRB0003
|
13
|
14
|
1
|
0.08
|
-
|
TBRB0003
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
0.005
|
-
|
TBRB0003
|
5
|
6
|
1
|
0.14
|
0.16
|
1m@0.14g/t from 5m
|
TBRB0003
|
6
|
7
|
1
|
0.09
|
-
|
TBRB0004
|
437021
|
1275845
|
513
|0
|
1
|
1
|
0.65
|
0.63
|
2m@0.65g/t from 0m
|
TBRB0004
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.66
|
TBRB0005
|
437011
|
1275827
|
514
|0
|
1
|
1
|
2.13
|
2.15
|
2m@1.58g/t from 0m
|
TBRB0005
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1.04
|
TBRB0006
|
436940
|
1275827
|
495
|0
|
1
|
1
|
4.07
|
6.3
|
1m@4.07g/t from 0m
|
2m@2.15g/t from 0m
|
TBRB0006
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.18
|
0.19
|
TBRB0007A
|
436949
|
1275827
|
450
|0
|
1
|
1
|
5.5
|
5.6
|
1m@5.5g/t from 0m
|
2m@3.01g/t from 0m
|
TBRB0007A
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
0.53
|
0.61
|
TBRB0007A
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
0.02
|
-
|
TBRB0007A
|
3
|
4
|
1
|
0.09
|
-
|
TBRB0007
|
436948
|
1275825
|
490
|0
|
1
|
1
|
7.46
|
7
|
1m@7.46g/t from 0m
|
TBRB0008
|0
|
1
|
1
|
0.09
|
0.1
The drill core was sawed in half and the chip samples were split in half. The samples were analysed by SGS Labs, an accredited laboratory in Bamako, Mali. A duplicate, a blank and a standard were inserted every 10th sample for quality control. Samples are processed by Fire Assay with A.A. finish under the SGS FAA505 protocol.
RAB samples were logged in detail and split with a splitter until the weight of the sample is 2 kg to 3 kg. The samples were then analysed by SGS Labs.
Mohan R. Vulimiri, M.Sc., P.Geo, CEO, Nortec Minerals, is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Vulimiri has approved the corporate and technical content contained in this press release.
About Nortec Minerals Corp.
Nortec is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nortec earned a 51% interest in the Tomboko project and is earning an 80% interest in The Golden Rule Limited's other holdings in Diguifara, Badamako and Kouroussa permits in Northeastern Guinea, West Africa. The Tom 1, Tom 2 and Tom 3 targets are located in the Tomboko Permit where Phase I core and RAB drilling, and trenching returned significant results.
The Company also has a 20% interest in the Tammela Lithium and Gold Project in South-West Finland. Sunstone has completed more than 3,000 meters diamond drilling on the Kietyonmaki Lithium prospect and the Satulinmaki and Riukka gold prospects that comprise the Tammela Project.
Detailed information on the Company's projects have been posted on the Company's website www.nortecminerals.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
"Mohan R. Vulimiri"
Mohan R. Vulimiri, CEO and Chairman
Figure 1: Location Map. Guinea, West Africa
Area of RAB, Core Drilling & Trenching
Figure 2: Outcrop Grab Sampling Results and location of RAB and Core drilling, Trench sampling - Tom 1 North- Priority 1 & 2 Targets and Termite and Soil Geochemical Anomalies, Tom 1 North, Tom 1 South and Tom 3 targets - Tomboko Permit. Note that grab samples may not necessarily be representative of the rock unit or the mineralization style being sampled.
Figure 3 - Locations of RAB, Trench TBTR001 and completed diamond drill holes with significant assays. RAB drill hole locations with results are shown in Figure 4 below.
Figure 4: Rotary Airblast Drilling results returned to date (See Figure 3 for location). The RAB drilling was initiated to determine the exact bedrock source for the extensive termite mound and soil geochemical sample anomalies
