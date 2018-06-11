Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Alexo-Kelex Site Reclamation

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN, FSE: A2DPCM) (“Tartisan”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Alexo-Kelex nickel-copper-cobalt site reclamation is slated to commence on June 19, 2018.

The Alexo deposit was discovered in 1907, and between the years 1913 to 1919 some 51,851 tonnes grading 4.5% nickel and 0.7% copper was extracted and sent to Sudbury, Ontario, for processing. Then, in 1944, Harlin Nickel Mines shipped 4,900 tonnes of ore grading 4.5% nickel and 0.6% copper. Most recently, Tartisan Nickel predecessor company Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd. shipped 6,000 tonnes grading 2.46% nickel, 0.31% copper, and 0.07% cobalt as part of a 10,000 tonne bulk sample permit held at the time, and started the reclamation of the project as part of a Closure Plan approved in 2004 and amended in 2011.

There are two phases to the Tartisan Nickel Corp. site reclamation plan. The first phase concentrates on a general site cleanup with demolition of two wooden shacks and the rationalization of the existing Alexo-Kelex core storage facility, located at the west end of the Alexo pit. The second phase will entail moving the site office trailer offsite as well as the disposal of other pieces of unnecessary equipment. As well, a barrier is planned to prevent access to the Alexo pit highwall and existing rock piles and other areas will be dealt with as outlined in the Closure Plan. As part of ongoing environmental care to be managed by Tartisan Nickel Corp., water quality sampling will continue to occur as per the Closure Plan.

Tartisan Nickel CEO Mr. Mark Appleby said, “The Alexo-Kelex reclamation program will make Tartisan Nickel Corp. a full-cycle battery metals company. We have early exploration for copper and gold at the Ichuna project in Peru; advanced exploration for zinc and manganese at the Don Pancho project, also in Peru; and optimization works at the Kenbridge nickel-copper-cobalt project leading to Tartisan Nickel Corp. updating the NI 43-101 Technical Report to be published this year.”

The financial assurance of reclamation project success is represented by a bond placed with the Ministry of Northern Development of Mines totaling $258,583.00 plus accrued interest which will be returned to Tartisan when reclamation works have been completed to Ministry satisfaction.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based exploration and development company which owns a 100% stake is the Kenbridge nickel-copper-cobalt deposit near Kenora, Ontario. The Kenbridge Deposit hosts measured and indicated resources of 7.1 million tonnes of 0.62% nickel, 0.33% copper, and 0.016% cobalt. In total a contained nickel, copper, and cobalt resource of 97.8 million pounds of nickel and 47 million pounds of copper has been defined by previous operators. The Kenbridge Deposit is equipped with a 623m shaft and two exploration sublevels and has never been mined. Mineralization is open at depth, along strike, and along plunge.

In addition, Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns a 100% interest in the Alexo-Kelex nickel-copper-cobalt project near Timmins, Ontario, with historical production of 87,000 tonnes grading 3.06%. Alexo-Kelex is a key property in the Company’s Kambalda-type nickel exploration strategy in the Timmins area. Tartisan also owns a 100% stake in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru just 9 km from Trevali’s Santander mine and owns a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, also in Peru, contiguous to Buenaventura”s San Gabriel property.

Tartisan also owns a significant equity stake (6 MM shares and 3 MM full warrants at 40c) in Eloro Resources Ltd., which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project in Ancash, Peru.

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (mark@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company’s website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN, FSE: A2DPCM). Currently, there are 98,623,550 shares outstanding (109,547,594 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

