Everton Resources Inc. Announces Extension of Warrants

Ottawa, June 11, 2018 - Everton Resources Inc. ("Everton" or the "Company") (TSX-V:EVR) is pleased to announce its intention to extend 4,035,000 and 1,200,000 warrants, originally exercisable at $0.07, issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement and expiring on June 24, 2016 and July 15, 2016 respectively.

Pending TSX Venture Exchange's approval, these 5,235,000 warrants at a price at $0.07 will be extended to July 14, 2020.

About Everton Resources Inc.

Everton is an exploration company with concessions in the Dominican Republic adjacent to the Pueblo Viejo Mine, owned by the world's two largest gold mining companies, Barrick Gold Corp. (60%) in partnership with Goldcorp Inc. (40%) ("Goldcorp"). Everton also holds an interest in the Opinaca region of James Bay, Quebec where the Company has partnered with Hecla Mining Company which is advancing Everton's interest in the Opinaca B project by funding 100% of all exploration work on one of the largest land packages adjacent to Goldcorp's Eleonore gold deposit.

