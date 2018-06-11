GGX Gold Announces $960,000 Financing

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - GGX Gold Corp. (TSX.V: GGX) (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA; 3SR2) (the “Company” or “GGX”) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 8 million flow through units at a price of Cdn$0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $960,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share that qualifies as a “flow-through share” as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one [non-]transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 12 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.15 per share. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for continued exploration work including diamond drilling and trenching at the Company’s Gold Drop property near Greenwood in Southern British Columbia.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance to the TSX-V policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offerings and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V.

The Company further announces that its previously announced private placement on May 17 and 18, 2018 is closed.

