Ardiden Ltd (ASX:ADV) Change of Auditor

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) ("Ardiden" or "the Company") announce, they have recently resolved to appoint Nexia Perth Audit Services Pty Ltd ("Nexia") to perform the audit function of the Company. The directors believe the Nexia audit model will be more suited to meet the current and emerging needs of the Company given Ardiden's expanded operations in Canada.PKF Mack have confirmed their resignation as Ardiden's auditor following receipt of ASIC's consent to their resignation.Ardiden would like to thank PKF Mack for their professional and diligent service with regards to the audit of the Company over the years.





About Ardiden Ltd:



Ardiden Ltd. (ASX:ADV) is an emerging international diversified exploration and development company possessing a mature multi-element asset portfolio, with a near term development pipeline, focused quality projects located in the established mining jurisdiction of Ontario, Canada.





Source:



Ardiden Ltd.





Contact:

Ardiden Ltd. T: +61-8-6245-2050 F: +61-8-6245-2055 WWW: www.ardiden.com.au