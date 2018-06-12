Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Blue River Resources Receives NI 43-101 Report on Castle Copper Project

09:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Blue River Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BXR ) (OTC Pink: BRVRF) (FSE: 0BL) (the "Company") announces that it has received a NI 43-101 report on its 100% owned Castle Copper Project located near Princeton BC.

The report was written by Mr. Sean Butler, P. Geo., and recommends a two phased exploration program consisting of IP geophysics and soil geochemistry in phase 1 and contingent on positive results in Phase 1, 2000 meters of NQ diamond drilling in Phase 2.

The area of interest that the exploration program will focus on is the Christian Creek zone where hole no. BXR 11-9 returned 198 meters of 0.04 % copper from 30 meters to 228 meters.

Several companies are exploring this region for porphyry copper deposits from Copper Mountain Mining and Sego Resources to the south, to Antofagasta Minerals to the north and Kaizen Resources in Aspen Grove BC.

The Company is reviewing additional opportunities in the resource sector as well as the non-resource sector.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD.
/s/ Griffin Jones
Griffin Jones
President, Director

For further information contact:
Griffin Jones, Tel: (604) 682-7339
www.Blueriv.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Blue River Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.blueriv.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap