Blue River Resources Receives NI 43-101 Report on Castle Copper Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Blue River Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BXR ) (OTC Pink: BRVRF) (FSE: 0BL) (the "Company") announces that it has received a NI 43-101 report on its 100% owned Castle Copper Project located near Princeton BC.

The report was written by Mr. Sean Butler, P. Geo., and recommends a two phased exploration program consisting of IP geophysics and soil geochemistry in phase 1 and contingent on positive results in Phase 1, 2000 meters of NQ diamond drilling in Phase 2.

The area of interest that the exploration program will focus on is the Christian Creek zone where hole no. BXR 11-9 returned 198 meters of 0.04 % copper from 30 meters to 228 meters.

Several companies are exploring this region for porphyry copper deposits from Copper Mountain Mining and Sego Resources to the south, to Antofagasta Minerals to the north and Kaizen Resources in Aspen Grove BC.

The Company is reviewing additional opportunities in the resource sector as well as the non-resource sector.

