Doubleview to Resume Exploration at the Hat Gold-Copper-Cobalt-Silver Project

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Doubleview Capital Corp. (“Doubleview”) (TSX-V: DBV, OTC: DBLVF, GER: 1D4) is pleased to announce the resumption of exploration at its Hat gold-copper-cobalt-silver porphyry project located in one of British Columbia’s most prolific mining districts. Work will commence in about ten days and comprise camp re-opening and maintenance and, initially, start-up of a program of technical surveys.

Hat gold-copper-cobalt-silver porphyry:

“Hat porphyry, discovered in 2014 by our exploration team, is an important porphyry discovery in British Columbia that has been the focus of Doubleview’s activities. In recent years numerous long drill hole intercepts and porphyry deposit modeling have shown the large potential of this deposit. Several very attractive exploration targets have not yet been tested” stated the President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani.

Several of the more significant drill hole intercepts of the Lisle Deposit part of the Hat Project include:

DH H-022: 418.28 m @ 0.51% CuEq[1] - from 45.5m to 463.8m

Including:

DH H-022: 110.16 m @ 1.01% CuEq - from 304.9m to 415.0m

And

DH H-023: 332.37 m @ 0.56% CuEq - from 67.9m to 400.2m

Including:

DH H-023: 80.07 m @ 1.00% Cu Eq - from 270.6m to 350.7m

The above-detailed intercepts are potentially directly related to the Hoey Gold prospect located 1.5 km south of the Lisle Deposit. Surface chip and channel samples from the Hoey area returned metal values as high as 7.05% copper, 8.11 g/tonne gold, and 0.54% cobalt. Geochemical soil samples from the area are strongly anomalous in precious metals, copper and other elements that accompany alkalic porphyry-type mineralization. The mineralization in hole H-22 lies at the same elevation as mineral showings at the Hoey Gold prospect

The section diagram below demonstrates the updated mineralization models and proposed initial drill locations south of the Lisle area and Hoey Gold prospect.

[1] CuEq figures employ the following metal prices: Gold: $1300/oz, Copper: $3.0/lb, Silver: $17/oz, and Cobalt: $35/lb. CuEq. calculations are presented in US dollars.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

For more information, please see the company's new presentation at:

http://www.doubleview.ca/news-release/powerpoint-presentation/

Qualified Person

Erik A. Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the company.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [FRAKFURT: A1W038], [GER: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the–art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bryan Wilson, Lead Director

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

409 Granville St., Suite #880

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Doubleview cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Doubleview's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Doubleview's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Doubleview undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the original release (with media), please click here

To follow Doubleview Capital Corp. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire