First Energy Starts Phase II Exploration Work at Phyllis Cobalt Property in Ontario

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FE) (the "Company) is pleased to announce commencement of Phase II exploration work at its Phyllis Cobalt Property (the "Phyllis Property") in Ontario. The work will comprise prospecting and sampling along cobalt mineralization trend; striping, trenching and channel sampling around the original cobalt showing and other new mineralization if discovered during trenching; and geological mapping of the contact zone between greenstone belt and granitic intrusions. This work is a follow up on results of the Phase I sampling work showing cobalt values in the range of 0.001% to 0.435%, copper 0.03% to 0.602%, and nickel 0.004% to 0.48%, as announced in the Company's press release dated May 23, 2018.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alexander Pleson, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as consultant with the Company. The exploration work is being carried out under his supervision.

About First Energy Metals Limited.

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and development of technology metals such as lithium and cobalt properties in North America. The Company's goal is to acquire prospective technology metals projects and develop them. The Company has 100% interest in the Kootenay Lithium Property. The property is located in the Revelstoke and Nelson Mining Divisions of southeastern British Columbia. First Energy Metals Ltd. (formerly "Agave Silver ") was incorporated on October 12, 1966 in the Province of British Columbia. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FE and are also listed on the US OTC Markets (Pink) as ASKDF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as A2JC89.

