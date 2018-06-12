Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Unrest at Kenieba

11:57 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - Randgold Resources has noted that the actions of a youth movement in the town of Kenieba in western Mali resulted in the destruction of property belonging to the local authorities and the Malian government.  Kenieba is located 17 kilometres from Randgold's Gounkoto mine and the operation employs more than 300 people from the town.  The company regrets the use of violence against individuals and institutions that are part of Gounkoto's wider community.  Its information is that the government is taking appropriate measures to address the situation.

ENQUIRIES:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+223 66 75 01 22

Group Regional Manager
West Africa
Mahamadou Samaké
+223 66 75 61 36

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1088R_1-2018-6-12.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.





To view the original release, please click here



Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)

To follow Randgold Resources Ltd. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.


Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

 
 

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire






Randgold Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Großbritannien
www.randgoldresources.com


