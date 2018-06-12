Unrest at Kenieba

Jersey, Channel Islands (FSCwire) - Randgold Resources has noted that the actions of a youth movement in the town of Kenieba in western Mali resulted in the destruction of property belonging to the local authorities and the Malian government. Kenieba is located 17 kilometres from Randgold's Gounkoto mine and the operation employs more than 300 people from the town. The company regrets the use of violence against individuals and institutions that are part of Gounkoto's wider community. Its information is that the government is taking appropriate measures to address the situation.
Group Regional Manager West Africa Mahamadou Samaké +223 66 75 61 36
Investor & Media Relations Kathy du Plessis +44 20 7557 7738 randgold@dpapr.com
Website: www.randgoldresources.com
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1088R_1-2018-6-12.pdf
