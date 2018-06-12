UEX Appoints Evelyn Abbott Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX) (“UEX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ms. Evelyn Abbott, CPA, CMA, has been appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) effective June 11, 2018.

Ms. Abbott has more than 20 years of finance and accounting experience with senior financial roles. Ms. Abbott has worked as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Geologix Explorations Inc. for the past eleven years. Ms. Abbott has also held senior positions in the biotech, manufacturing and logistics industries. She started her career in public accounting and progressed to an eight-year tenure with The Tibbett & Britten Group, a multinational public logistics company. Ms. Abbott has also worked as a Chief Financial Officer in the manufacturing sector and was Director of Finance for B.C. Research Inc. and Vizon Scitec Inc.



Ms. Abbott graduated in 1987 with Bachelor of Science from Mount Allison University and received her Certified Management Accounting (CMA) designation in 1997.

I am pleased that Evelyn has joined UEX. Her extensive financial background as an accounting professional will be of immeasurable benefit to the UEX Management Team. Her finance and accounting experience will help the Company towards continued success as a leading global uranium and cobalt explorer and to advance our portfolio of Athabasca Basin uranium and cobalt deposits and discoveries through the development stage to the production stage. - Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO

The Company also congratulates Mr. Wylie Hui on his new opportunity. We thank Wylie for his time at UEX and wish him success on his new endeavor.

About UEX

UEX (TSX:UEX) (OTC:UEXCF.PK) (FRANKFURT:UXO) is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company involved in seventeen uranium projects, including seven that are 100% owned and operated by UEX, one joint venture with Orano Canada Inc. (“Orano”) that is 90.1% owned by UEX and is under option to and operated by ALX Uranium, as well as eight joint ventures with Orano, one joint venture with Orano and JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited, which are operated by Orano, and one project (Christie Lake) under option from JCU (Canada) Exploration Company Limited and operated by UEX.

The company is also involved in one cobalt-nickel exploration project located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The West Bear Project was formerly part of UEX’s Hidden Bay Project and contains the West Bear Cobalt-Nickel Prospect and the West Bear Uranium Deposit. The seventeen projects are located in the eastern, western and northern perimeters of the Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium belt, which in 2016 accounted for approximately 23% of the global primary uranium production. UEX is currently advancing several uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin which include the Christie Lake deposits, the Kianna, Anne, Colette and 58B deposits at its currently 49.1%-owned Shea Creek Project (located 50 km north of Fission’s Triple R Deposit and Patterson Lake South Project, and NexGen’s Arrow Deposit) the Horseshoe and Raven deposits located on its 100%-owned Horseshoe-Raven Development Project and the West Bear Uranium Deposit located at its 100%-owned West Bear Project.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Roger Lemaitre

President & CEO

(306) 713-1401