Nautilus PNG Country Managers receives knighthood

TORONTO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Minerals Inc. (TSX:NUS) (OTC:NUSMF) (Nasdaq Intl Designation) (the "Company" or "Nautilus") is delighted to announce that the Company’s PNG County Manger, Mel Togolo, has been knighted by the Queen for service to economic development, particularly in the mining and petroleum sectors, and to the community.



Tariq Al Barwani, Nautilus’ Chairman, commented, “It is our pleasure to congratulate Mel for this much deserved knighthood. He has worked tirelessly over the past 40 years with services to industry, commerce and society in PNG. We appreciate his contribution and dedication to Nautilus over the past 12 years with his strong belief that together we can make a positive difference to the people of Papua New Guinea and the world. We look forward to his continued support as we strive towards making Nautilus a reality."

