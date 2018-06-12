Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

14:02 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2018 annual general meeting held on June 7, 2018 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the Meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at nine and re-electing George F. Putnam, William B. Harris, Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn, Barry Davies, Warren Davis, James Rothwell, Andrew C. Greig, Peter B. Evensen and R. Christian Evensen as directors of the Company. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 7, 2021.

Pursuant to the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is required to disclose a summary of voting results for the election of directors. The voting results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % of votes cast Votes Withheld % of votes cast
George F. Putnam 157,603,503 99.22% 1,239,205 0.78%
William B. Harris 141,670,946 97.17% 4,131,595 2.83%
Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn 142,759,503 97.91% 3,043,038 2.09%
Barry Davis 142,880,092 98.00% 2,922,449 2.00%
Warren Davis 141,682,622 97.17% 4,119,919 2.83%
James Rothwell 143,190,672 98.21% 2,611,869 1.79%
Andrew Greig 142,759,503 97.91% 3,043,038 2.09%
Peter B. Evensen 143,223,042 98.23% 2,579,499 1.77%
R. Christian Evensen 143,209,376 98.22% 2,593,165 1.78%

For further information, please contact:

Edward Dickinson, CFO
Tel: 775-233-7328

George Putnam, President and CEO
Tel: 925-208-1775
Email: info@scandiummining.com


