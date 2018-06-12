Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX: SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its 2018 annual general meeting held on June 7, 2018 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the Meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at nine and re-electing George F. Putnam, William B. Harris, Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn, Barry Davies, Warren Davis, James Rothwell, Andrew C. Greig, Peter B. Evensen and R. Christian Evensen as directors of the Company. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor and all unallocated entitlements issuable under the Company's 2015 stock option plan until June 7, 2021.
Pursuant to the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is required to disclose a summary of voting results for the election of directors. The voting results are as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% of votes cast
Votes Withheld
% of votes cast
George F. Putnam
157,603,503
99.22%
1,239,205
0.78%
William B. Harris
141,670,946
97.17%
4,131,595
2.83%
Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn
142,759,503
97.91%
3,043,038
2.09%
Barry Davis
142,880,092
98.00%
2,922,449
2.00%
Warren Davis
141,682,622
97.17%
4,119,919
2.83%
James Rothwell
143,190,672
98.21%
2,611,869
1.79%
Andrew Greig
142,759,503
97.91%
3,043,038
2.09%
Peter B. Evensen
143,223,042
98.23%
2,579,499
1.77%
R. Christian Evensen
143,209,376
98.22%
2,593,165
1.78%
For further information, please contact:
Edward Dickinson, CFO Tel: 775-233-7328
George Putnam, President and CEO Tel: 925-208-1775 Email: info@scandiummining.com
