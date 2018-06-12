Durango Resources Inc. Shares DTC Eligible

Vancouver, June 12, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that further to the news of March 12, 2018, the Company's common shares are now eligible for the book-entry delivery, settlement and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is based in New York City and is one of the world's largest securities depositories. The Depository Trust Company was founded in 1973 and is a limited-purpose trust company under New York State banking law, a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. DTC provides safekeeping through electronic record-keeping of securities balances.

Marcy Kiesman, President of Durango stated, "The purpose of Durango obtaining the DTC eligibility is to complement and support the Company's recent admission to trading on the OTCQB Venture Market by providing electronic safekeeping of securities for US account holders. The DTC eligibility aligns with Durango's corporate strategy of introducing the Company to a wider audience and increasing exposure to potential institutional and retail investors. Durango remains positioned for discovery with a diverse portfolio of compelling Canadian projects."

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has a 100% interest in the Decouverte and Windfall gold properties in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, and certain lithium properties near the Whabouchi mine, the Buckshot graphite property near the Miller Mine in Quebec, the Whitney Northwest property near the Lake Shore Gold and Goldcorp joint venture in Ontario, the Dianna Lake silver project in northern Saskatchewan, and the Mayner's Fortune limestone property in northwest British Columbia.

