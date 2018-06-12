Osisko Intersects 20.0 g/t Au Over 8.7 Metres at Windfall

TORONTO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall Lake gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The 800,000 metre drill program commenced in late 2015 is now focussed on infill drilling within the main Windfall gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit (located immediately NE of Windfall). Exploration and expansion drilling is also continuing at Windfall with several deep holes in progress to investigate the down-plunge areas in and around the Underdog and Lynx zones.



Today’s results include significant new analytical results from 74 intercepts in 35 drill holes and 8 wedges focused on infill drilling in the Windfall deposit are presented below.

Highlights from the new results include: 20.0 g/t Au over 8.7 metres and 22.5 g/t Au over 4.6 metres in OSK-W-18-747-W1; 14.4 g/t Au over 11.1 metres in OSK-W-18-1472; 69.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-17-903; 19.3 g/t Au over 5.9 metres in OSK-W-18-1532; 19.0 g/t Au over 5.9 metres in OSK-W-17-1184; 10.8 g/t Au over 9.1 metres in OSK-W-17-1125-W3; 19.6 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in OSK-W-18-1336-W2. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t) cut

to 100 g/t Mineralized Area OSK-EAG-12-314 836.7 838.8 2.1 4.60 Underdog OSK-EAG-13-477 805.9 808.0 2.1 9.19 Underdog including 806.0 807.0 1.0 19.1 1058.0 1066.0 8.0 9.31 Underdog including 1060.0 1060.7 0.7 24.3 and 1065.0 1066.0 1.0 37.1 OSK-W-17-778 1221.0 1223.8 2.8 4.52 Underdog 1232.0 1234.5 2.5 11.3 Underdog including 1234.0 1234.5 0.5 55.2 1322.0 1324.3 2.3 9.61 Underdog including 1323.0 1323.6 0.6 34.1 OSK-W-17-903 554.0 556.0 2.0 69.6 35.6 Zone 27 including 554.9 555.6 0.7 197 100 OSK-W-17-1056 35.0 37.0 2.0 35.5 20.4 Zone 27 including 35.0 35.4 0.4 176 100 OSK-W-17-1125-W3 486.0 495.1 9.1 10.8 Caribou including 489.0 489.4 0.4 100 OSK-W-17-1184 113.8 119.7 5.9 19.0 15.1 Zone 27 including 116.4 117.0 0.6 139 100 OSK-W-17-1202 849.3 855.0 5.7 10.1 Zone 27 OSK-W-17-1239 390.0 392.0 2.0 33.2 29.5 Zone 27 including 390.0 390.5 0.5 115 100 OSK-W-18-747-W1 666.2 669.8 3.6 4.75 Underdog 683.0 685.0 2.0 12.2 Underdog including 683.0 683.6 0.6 24.2 714.0 716.2 2.2 7.64 Underdog 721.3 730.0 8.7 20.0 19.7 Underdog including 725.9 728.0 2.1 64.4 63.1 including 726.5 727.1 0.6 105 100 819.0 821.0 2.0 11.9 Underdog including 819.0 820.0 1.0 23.8 932.0 936.6 4.6 22.5 20.6 Underdog including 932.0 933.2 1.2 78.9 71.7 OSK-W-18-762-W1 902.0 904.5 2.5 8.70 Underdog including 904.0 904.5 0.5 19.9 OSK-W-18-1066-W1 683.9 685.8 1.9 26.0 Underdog including 683.9 684.6 0.7 70.4 760.0 762.0 2.0 6.6 Underdog including 760.0 761.0 1.0 13.0 769.0 774.0 5.0 4.79 Underdog including 769.0 770.0 1.0 16.1 OSK-W-18-1336-W2 1132.0 1136.0 4.0 19.6 13.6 Underdog including 1134.7 1135.1 0.4 160 100 OSK-W-18-1402-W3 954.0 956.0 2.0 4.03 Underdog 1144.0 1146.0 2.0 6.57 Underdog including 1145.2 1145.6 0.4 30.6 OSK-W-18-1430-W1 1103.0 1105.0 2.0 26.0 20.4 Underdog including 1104.0 1104.4 0.4 128 100 OSK-W-18-1431-W2 854.4 856.5 2.1 11.3 Underdog including 854.9 855.5 0.6 37.8 OSK-W-18-1434 752.0 754.0 2.0 4.76 Underdog including 752.7 753.3 0.6 15.1 OSK-W-18-1448 324.0 326.0 2.0 6.89 Caribou OSK-W-18-1449 48.4 51.2 2.8 3.71 Bobcat OSK-W-18-1463 81.0 83.0 2.0 14.6 Zone 27 including 81.6 82.6 1.0 28.4 101.8 112.2 10.4 3.24 Zone 27 including 101.8 102.5 0.7 17.3 OSK-W-18-1465 152.0 154.3 2.3 3.24 Bobcat including 152.0 152.6 0.6 12.0 OSK-W-18-1466 129.2 131.2 2.0 4.26 Zone 27 including 130.7 131.2 0.5 14.3 OSK-W-18-1468 46.7 50.0 3.3 10.3 Caribou including 47.2 47.5 0.3 27.2 OSK-W-18-1471 144.0 146.0 2.0 14.9 OSK-W-18-1472 45.0 56.1 11.1 14.4 Bobcat including 50.4 53.0 2.6 38.4 OSK-W-18-1473 46.7 49.6 2.9 11.9 Caribou 373.0 375.3 2.3 3.87 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1476 230.7 233.0 2.3 3.05 Zone 27 including 230.7 231.0 0.3 12.6 251.0 253.0 2.0 6.38 Zone 27 including 252.0 252.4 0.4 30.1 OSK-W-18-1490 34.7 37.3 2.6 7.34 Bobcat including 35.7 36.3 0.6 19.2 OSK-W-18-1494 110.4 112.4 2.0 14.8 Bobcat including 110.9 111.6 0.7 36.5 190.7 192.9 2.2 5.71 Bobcat including 191.4 192.5 1.1 11.0 OSK-W-18-1497 288.0 295.0 7.0 10.0 Zone 27 including 292.0 292.8 0.8 46.9 305.0 311.0 6.0 8.53 Zone 27 including 310.4 311.0 0.6 42.3 OSK-W-18-1498 272.0 274.0 2.0 5.91 Zone 27 351.0 353.0 2.0 3.58 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1499 38.5 41.0 2.5 10.8 Caribou including 38.5 39.0 0.5 39.8 330.0 335.0 5.0 7.38 Zone 27 including 333.7 334.4 0.7 17.7 336.5 338.6 2.1 3.02 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1501 112.8 114.7 1.9 37.4 26.3 Bobcat including 113.9 114.4 0.5 142 100 OSK-W-18-1505 78.9 81.0 2.1 17.0 Caribou including 79.5 80.5 1.0 34.7 88.0 90.4 2.4 4.50 Caribou OSK-W-18-1506 208.9 211.0 2.1 6.11 Caribou OSK-W-18-1509 47.7 53.3 5.6 4.27 Bobcat including 51.5 51.9 0.4 28.6 213.3 215.5 2.2 5.05 Bobcat including 214.4 214.8 0.4 26.1 OSK-W-18-1510 360.2 362.4 2.2 4.81 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1517 131.0 133.4 2.4 3.60 Caribou 263.0 265.6 2.6 4.34 Zone 27 290.0 292.0 2.0 5.72 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1518 112.0 114.6 2.6 3.57 Caribou 117.0 121.0 4.0 6.95 Caribou including 118.7 120.0 1.3 11.4 288.4 291.0 2.6 20.6 Caribou including 288.4 289.0 0.6 86.1 332.0 334.0 2.0 5.87 Zone 27 OSK-W-18-1526 329.0 331.0 2.0 7.32 Zone 27 including 330.0 331.0 1.0 14.4 335.0 337.0 2.0 3.15 Zone 27 including 335.6 336.0 0.4 12.3 OSK-W-18-1532 85.0 87.0 2.0 15.7 Caribou including 86.3 87.0 0.7 44.6 177.3 179.7 2.4 19.7 13 Caribou including 177.3 177.6 0.3 154 100 271.0 273.1 2.1 3.19 Caribou 357.7 363.6 5.9 19.3 11 Zone 27 including 358.2 358.7 0.5 198 100 OSK-W-18-1543 219.4 222.6 3.2 4.97 Zone 27 including 222.3 222.6 0.3 45.0 OSK-W-18-1552 260.0 262.0 2.0 7.31 Zone 27 including 260.0 261.0 1.0 14.1 283.0 287.5 4.5 6.29 Zone 27 including 283.0 284.0 1.0 14.7

Notes: True widths are estimated at 65 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control" below.

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Section OSK-EAG-12-314 330 -59 1062 452534 5434589 2600 OSK-EAG-13-477 330 -61 1194 452401 5434431 2400 OSK-W-17-778 331 -58 1362 452689 5434338 2600 OSK-W-17-903 329 -56 801 452539 5434692 2650 OSK-W-17-1056 150 -46 120 452003 5434746 2225 OSK-W-17-1125-W3 331 -58 1086 452563 5434570 2625 OSK-W-17-1184 320 -51 210 452068 5434617 2200 OSK-W-17-1202 328 -52 932 452975 5434580 2975 OSK-W-17-1239 326 -53 939 452417 5434558 2475 OSK-W-18-747-W1 331 -57 1032 452449 5434488 2475 OSK-W-18-762-W1 332 -56 1299 452730 5434409 2675 OSK-W-18-1066-W1 332 -56 1137 452488 5434436 2475 OSK-W-18-1336-W2 335 -61 1193 452616 5434449 2600 OSK-W-18-1402-W3 330 -59 1182 452616 5434449 2600 OSK-W-18-1430-W1 339 -60 1125 452318 5434380 2300 OSK-W-18-1431-W2 337 -62 1140 452287 5434336 2250 OSK-W-18-1434 335 -55 1026 452452 5434496 2475 OSK-W-18-1448 333 -52 483 452688 5434808 2850 OSK-W-18-1449 145 -48 603 452901 5435120 3175 OSK-W-18-1463 161 -45 135 451928 5434746 2150 OSK-W-18-1465 330 -50 166 452661 5434807 2825 OSK-W-18-1466 345 -47 300 451979 5434531 2075 OSK-W-18-1468 328 -55 66 452250 5434593 2350 OSK-W-18-1471 146 -45 147 451896 5434763 2125 OSK-W-18-1472 146 -47 300 452626 5434902 2825 OSK-W-18-1473 329 -55 387 452250 5434593 2350 OSK-W-18-1476 334 -46 294 452015 5434501 2100 OSK-W-18-1490 334 -55 129 452750 5434857 2925 OSK-W-18-1494 332 -50 231 452834 5434895 3000 OSK-W-18-1497 331 -52 363 452350 5434664 2475 OSK-W-18-1498 323 -61 384 452234 5434594 2350 OSK-W-18-1499 326 -52 378 452312 5434630 2425 OSK-W-18-1501 140 -51 291 452919 5435023 3150 OSK-W-18-1505 328 -45 342 452350 5434661 2475 OSK-W-18-1506 329 -53 417 452366 5434643 2475 OSK-W-18-1509 329 -51 228 452907 5434997 3125 OSK-W-18-1510 325 -58 405 452279 5434572 2375 OSK-W-18-1517 330 -49 348 452385 5434672 2500 OSK-W-18-1518 330 -54 393 452266 5434569 2350 OSK-W-18-1526 330 -51 369 452297 5434598 2400 OSK-W-18-1532 328 -61 426 452271 5434610 2375 OSK-W-18-1543 327 -52 294 452251 5434639 2375 OSK-W-18-1552 332 -52 366 452308 5434640 2425

OSK-EAG-12-314 intersected 4.60 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Underdog. Mineralization contains 5% pyrite and a clustered quartz vein with local visible gold within a fragmental porphyritic felsic unit with moderate sericitization.

OSK-EAG-13-477 intersected 9.19 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 9.31 g/t Au over 8.0 metres in Underdog. The first interval is composed of 40% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding with tourmaline in a porphyritic felsic dike. The second interval is composed of up to 5% pyrite tourmaline stringers with 1% chalcopyrite at a sericitized and silicified contact between two porphyritic felsic dikes.

OSK-W-17-778 intersected 4.52 g/t Au over 2.8 metres, 11.3 g/t Au over 2.5 metres and 9.61 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Underdog. Mineralization contains up to 3% pyrite stringers,10% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding and local visible gold. The host is a porphyritic felsic dike with moderate silica and sericite alteration.

OSK-W-17-903 intersected 69.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 10% pyrite stringers and 5% disseminated pyrite in a bleached andesite with moderate silica and sericite alteration.

OSK-W-17-1056 intersected 35.5 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains 1% disseminated pyrite and quartz tourmaline veins in a slightly sericitized and silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-17-1125-W3 intersected 10.8 g/t Au over 9.1 metres in Caribou. Mineralization contains 5% pyrite stringers and 10% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding in a bleached felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1184 intersected 19.0 g/t Au over 5.9 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 13% pyrite stringers and clusters at the contact between a gabbro with strong fuchsite alteration and a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-17-1202 intersected 10.1 g/t Au over 5.7 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 15% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding, 10% pyrite-tourmaline stringers, 2% disseminated pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite within a porphyritic felsic dike with silica and sericite alteration.

OSK-W-17-1239 intersected 33.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 30% pyrite stringers and 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a bleached andesite.

OSK-W-18-747-W1 intersected six intervals in Underdog: 4.75 g/t Au over 3.6 metres, 12.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 7.64 g/t Au over 2.2 metres, 20.0 g/t Au over 8.7 metres , 11.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 22.5 g/t Au over 4.6 metres. Mineralization of all the intervals contains up to 20% disseminated pyrite or in stringers with pervasive silica flooding and local visible gold within strongly silicified and sericitized porphyritic felsic dikes.

OSK-W-18-762-W1 intersected 8.70 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Underdog. Mineralization contains trace disseminated and clustered pyrite hosted in a porphyritic felsic dike with moderate sericitization and weak silicification.

OSK-W-18-1066-W1 intersected 26.0 g/t Au over 1.9 metres, 6.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 4.79 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in Underdog. Mineralization of all three intervals is composed of 1% disseminated and stringer pyrite in moderately sericitized porphyritic felsic dikes.

OSK-W-18-1336-W2 intersected 19.6 g/t Au over 4.0 metres in Underdog. Mineralization is composed of up to 5% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding and 1% pyrite stringers in a porphyritic felsic dike with moderate sericite, silica and chlorite alteration.

OSK-W-18-1402-W3 intersected 4.03 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 6.57 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Underdog. The first interval contains up to 5% pyrite-stringers and 1% disseminated pyrite in a bleached porphyritic felsic dike with moderate sericitization and chloritization and weak silicification. The second interval contains 1% pyrite stringers, 2% disseminated pyrite, and local visible gold in pervasive silica flooding at the contact with carbonate veinlets. The host is porphyritic felsic dike with moderate sericite and silica alteration.

OSK-W-18-1430-W1 intersected 26.0 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Underdog. Mineralization contains 5% disseminated pyrite and trace disseminated chalcopyrite in a strongly chloritized andesite with weak sericitization and silicification.

OSK-W-18-1431-W2 intersected 11.3 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Underdog. Mineralization contains up to 3% pyrite stringers, 1% pyrite in ptygmatic tourmaline veins, and local visible gold in a porphyritic felsic dike with moderate sericite, silica and carbonate and fuchsite alteration.

OSK-W-18-1434 intersected 4.76 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Underdog. Mineralization contains up to 2% disseminated pyrite, traces of chalcopyrite, 2% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding, 1% pyrite in carbonate veinlets, and 1% pyrite tourmaline stringers. The host is a fragmental felsic dike with strong silica and sericite alteration.

OSK-W-18-1448 intersected 6.89 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Caribou extension. Mineralization contains 1% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic veins in a rhyolite with moderate sericite and fuchsite alteration and weak silicification.

OSK-W-18-1449 intersected 3.71 g/t Au over 2.8 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization contains 1% pyrite clusters with quartz-tourmaline veins at a sericitized contact between a porphyritic felsic dike and a fragmental felsic dike.

OSK-W-18-1463 intersected 14.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.24 g/t Au over 10.4 metres in Zone 27. The first interval contains up to 2% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 5% pyrite in pervasive silica flooding hosted in foliated porphyritic felsic dike with strong sericite and moderate silica alteration. The second interval is composed of 1% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and 2% pyrite clusters in a sericitized and chloritized porphyritic felsic dike.



OSK-W-18-1465 intersected 3.24 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization contains up to 7% pyrite with pervasive silica flooding hosted in a moderately silicified and sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1466 intersected 4.26 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains two 30-centimetre massive pyrite bands within a porphyritic felsic intrusion with moderate sericitization and patchy silica alteration.

OSK-W-18-1468 intersected 10.3 g/t Au over 3.3 metres in Caribou. Mineralization contains 3% pyrite stringers and a 30-centimetre wide massive pyrite zone hosted in a silicified and sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1471 intersected 14.9 g/t Au over 2.0 metres not related to any known zone. Mineralization contains 3% pyrite clusters and trace pyrite-tourmaline stringers in a chloritized and slightly sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1472 intersected 14.4 g/t Au over 11.1 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization contains 5% pyrite associated with 10-centimetre crustiform veins, 1% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and local visible gold in a moderately sericitized and silicified rhyolite in contact with a felsic porphyritic intrusion with moderate silica and sericite alteration.

OSK-W-18-1473 intersected 11.9 g/t Au over 2.9 metres in Caribou and 3.87 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in Zone 27. The first interval contains 10% pyrite stringers, one 15-centimetre-wide zone of massive pyrite, and one 7-centimetre wide pyrite-tourmaline stringer hosted in a silicified and sericitized rhyolite near a fault. The second interval contains up to 5% ptygmatic pyrite-tourmaline stringers hosted in a sericitized felsic porphyritic intrusion and a fuchsitized gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1476 intersected 3.05 g/t Au over 2.3 metres and 6.38 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 5% pyrite stringers and trace sphalerite in quartz veins hosted in a moderately sericitized and silicified rhyolite injected by a felsic porphyritic dike. The second interval contains 5% pyrite stringers in a moderately sericitized felsic porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-18-1490 intersected 7.34 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization contains up to 10% interstitial pyrite and pyrite stringers, 3% pyrite in tourmaline ptygmatic veinlets, and 1% disseminated pyrite hosted within a sericitized and bleached gabbro in contact with a sericitized felsic porphyritic dike.

OSK-W-18-1494 intersected 14.8 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 5.71 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization contains local visible gold and 3% pyrite associated with folded and massive crustiform veins, 5% pyrite stringers and 5% disseminated pyrite within a strongly sericitized and bleached gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1497 intersected 10.0 g/t Au over 7.0 metres and 8.53 g/t Au over 6.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval contains up to 3% pyrite stringers in a bleached andesite at the contact with a felsic porphyritic dike with 7% pyrite, 3% sphalerite and trace chalcopyrite in pervasive silica flooding. The second interval contains up to 5% disseminated pyrite and 3% pyrite stringers at the contact between a strongly sericitized felsic porphyritic intrusion and andesite.

OSK-W-18-1498 intersected 5.91 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.58 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 10% pyrite stringers in a porphyritic felsic dike with moderate sericite and chlorite alteration and weak silicification.

OSK-W-18-1499 intersected 10.8 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in Caribou and 7.38 g/t Au over 5.0 metres and 3.02 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Zone 27. The first interval in Caribou contains 2% disseminated pyrite in a foliated rhyolite with moderate sericite, chlorite and carbonate alteration and weak silicification. The second and third intervals in Zone 27 contain up to 25% disseminated pyrite, 15% pyrite-tourmaline stringers and clusters within smoky silica-tourmaline-chlorite and sericitized felsic porphyritic intrusion.

OSK-W-18-1501 intersected 37.4 g/t Au over 1.9 metres in Bobcat. Mineralization contains local visible gold, 1% pyrite in crustiform veins, 10% pyrite clusters and trace disseminated pyrite in a sericitized rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1505 intersected 17.0 g/t Au over 2.1 metres and 4.5 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Caribou. Mineralization contains up to 10% pyrite stringers with 30% pervasive silica flooding within a rhyolite with moderate sericite alteration.

OSK-W-18-1506 intersected 6.11 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou. Mineralization contains up to 30% pyrite in a 10 centimetres-wide stringer hosted in a sericitized and silicified rhyolite.

OSK-W-18-1509 intersected 4.27 g/t Au over 5.6 metres and 5.05 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Bobcat. The first interval contains 5% interstitial pyrite within chlorite-silica hydrothermal breccia, 40% dismembered crustiform veins and fuchsite fragments hosted in a sericitized rhyolite. The second interval contains up to 5% pyrite within a dismembered quartz-carbonate vein and 3% pyrite stringers hosted in a weakly sheared, fuchsite and sericite altered gabbro.

OSK-W-18-1510 intersected 4.81 g/t Au over 2.2 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains massive pyrite over 1.5 metres with trace tourmaline in ptygmatic veinlets including 8% disseminated pyrite and stringers hosted in bleached and silicified andesite.

OSK-W-18-1517 intersected 3.60 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in Caribou, and 4.34 g/t Au over 2.6 metres and 5.72 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. The first interval in Caribou contains up to 10% pyrite stringers, 1% pyrite clusters, trace tourmaline stringers with pervasive silica flooding within a sericitized and silicified porphyritic felsic dike. The second and third intervals in Zone 27 contain up to 25% semi-massive pyrite, 10% pyrite stringers with traces of tourmaline hosted in a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike.

OSK-W-18-1518 intersected 3.57 g/t Au over 2.6 metres, 6.95 g/t Au over 4.0 metres, 20.6 g/t Au over 2.6 metres in Caribou and 5.87 g/t au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Intervals form Caribou contain 3% pyrite stringers and up to 50% semi-massive pyrite associated with tourmaline ptygmatic and quartz-tourmaline veinlets in a sericitized porphyritic felsic dike or a sericitized andesite. The interval in Zone 27 contains 3% pyrite stringers or clusters within a bleached andesite injected by a felsic dike.

OSK-W-18-1526 intersected 7.32 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 3.15 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 2% pyrite stringers and local visible gold hosted in a bleached fragmental andesite.

OSK-W-18-1532 intersected 15.7 g/t Au over 2.0 metres, 19.7 g/t Au over 2.4 metres and 3.19 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in Caribou and 19.3 g/t Au over 5.9 metres in Zone 27. The first and second intervals contain local visible gold, traces pyrite stringers and clusters, locally up to 40% pyrite and 3% chalcopyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline veinlets hosted in a rhyolite. The third interval is composed of 2% pyrite-chalcopyrite stringers in a bleached andesite at the contact with silicified porphyritic dike with 20% pyrite-tourmaline centimetric bands and local visible gold. The interval form Zone 27 contains up to 7% pyrite and 5% pyrite with ptygmatic tourmaline vein hosted in a sericitized andesite.

OSK-W-18-1543 intersected 4.97 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in Zone 27. Mineralization contains up to 4% pyrite stringers, 15% semi-massive pyrite over two 30-centimetres interval, trace tourmaline ptygmatic veinlet and trace chalcopyrite hosted in a sericitized and silicified felsic porphyritic intrusion.

OSK-W-18-1552 intersected 7.31 g/t Au over 2.0 metres and 6.29 g/t Au over 4.5 metres in Zone 27. The first interval contains up to 4% pyrite clusters in an andesite with moderate silica, sericite and carbonate alteration. The second interval contains 1% pyrite in folded smoky quartz veins and 10% pyrite stringers hosted in a moderate sericitized and silicified porphyritic dike with locally 15% semi-massive pyrite (two 30-centimetres intervals), trace tourmaline ptygmatic veinlet and trace chalcopyrite.

