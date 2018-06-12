Uptick Newswire Welcomes Dr. Richard Spencer, CEO of U3O8 Corporation, onto Stock Day to Discuss Vanadium, Uranium, and Energy Storage Technology

PHOENIX, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U3O8 Corp. (OTCQX:UWEFF) (“the Company”) CEO Dr. Richard Spencer recently appeared on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” podcast.



U3O8 is a Canadian exploration company that mainly focuses on discovering and developing uranium and other mineral deposits that contain battery commodities. The company seeks out potential low-cost producers, particularly in South America. Their lead deposit is located in Argentina, and would produce two key commodities – vanadium and uranium.

Dr. Spencer goes into great detail about their work with vanadium, stating that there has been increased demand as well as more stringent international standards for construction steel, for which vanadium is a key component. Adding just two pounds of vanadium per ton of steel doubles its strength. It is a crucial component for vanadium-redox batteries as well, which have the potential to contribute to solving global energy storage issues. As more renewable energy sources such as wind and solar are introduced into the power grid, storage for the use of this energy becomes more of an issue and these batteries provide a potential solution. Currently, the world’s biggest battery is being constructed in China, taking up the same amount of space as a typical city block. This vanadium-redox battery, once completed, will have the ability to power over one thousand North American homes overnight.

“Stock Day” host, Everett Jolly, believes that the company’s stock is extremely undervalued. They are currently trading at 28 cents per share, with a market cap of just under $6 million.

In the interview, Dr. Spencer also discussed their uranium interests and their plans for the next six months. Dr. Spencer goes into detail on their Colombia project, which is what he calls “the most exciting project in their portfolio.” According to Dr. Spencer, “it is as close to the perfect clean energy project as you can get.” To learn more, listen to the full interview at the link below.

https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-dr-richard-spencer-of-u3o8-corp-otcqb-uweff/

About U3O8 Corporation

U3O8 Corp. is a Canadian exploration company that is focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits that contain uranium and battery commodities. The battery commodities in the Company's portfolio include NI43-101 resources of vanadium, nickel, phosphate and zinc. The key criterion of these deposits, which are all located in South America, is that they have potential to be low-cost producers. The Company's deposit in Colombia, in addition to uranium, contains phosphate, vanadium, nickel and rare earth elements. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) shows that the Berlin Deposit in Colombia could be a very low-cost uranium producer due to the by-product revenue that would flow from the other commodities that occur with the uranium. A PEA on the Company's LagunaSalada deposit in Argentina shows that the project would be a low-cost uranium producer with by-product vanadium.

