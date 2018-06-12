Canada Strategic Metals and Matamec Close a Subscription Receipt Offering With Goldcorp for $3.7 Million to Create Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

MONTREAL, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Strategic Metals Inc. (“Canada Strategic” or “the Company”) (TSX.V:CJC) (FSE:YXEN) (OTC-BB:CJCFF) and Matamec Exploration Inc. (TSX.V:MAT) (OTC-QX:MHREF) are pleased to announce that Canada Strategic has closed the previously announced subscription receipt offering with Goldcorp Inc. (“Goldcorp”) for gross proceeds of CA $3,701,960 (the “Goldcorp Investment”). Upon the closing of the previously announced arrangement, and the satisfaction of certain other conditions precedent, each subscription receipt will automatically be converted, without further consideration and after consolidation (see press release dated April 26, 2018), into one unit of Quebec Precious Metals Corp. (“QPM”) (Canada Strategic) (a “Unit”) priced at CA $0.61. Each Unit consists of one common share (post-consolidation) of QPM (Canada Strategic) and half a common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant (a “Warrant”) entitling its holder to purchase an additional common share of QPM (Canada Strategic), post-consolidation, for $0.85, for a period of two years following the closing of the transaction. The arrangement and the Goldcorp Investment are referred to as the “Transaction”.

The gross proceeds have been placed in escrow (the “Escrowed Proceeds”) with the subscription receipt Agent (the “Agent”) until such time as Canada Strategic notifies the Agent that the conditions for release have been met. Once the Agent receives that notice, the Escrowed Proceeds will be released to Canada Strategic and each subscription receipt will automatically be converted into a Unit, consisting of one common share and half a common share purchase warrant.

If the conditions for release from escrow are not met, or if Canada Strategic publicly announces, through a news release, that it does not intend to meet the escrow release conditions, that terminates within 30 days of this closing (each being a "Cancelling Event"), then (i) the Agent will deliver the Escrowed Proceeds to Goldcorp by repaying to Goldcorp the gross proceeds in full, and (ii) the subscription receipt will become null and void.

Canada Strategic plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund exploration work on its mineral exploration projects and its general working capital. All the securities issued under the offering are subject to a minimum holding period that will expire four months and one day after the closing date of the Transaction, and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The arrangement is subject to several conditions, including shareholder, court and regulatory approval, and is expected to close on or about June 21, 2018.

Documents related to the Transaction, such as the arrangement agreement and the subscription agreement entered into in connection with the Transaction, are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) as public documents filed by Canada Strategic.

