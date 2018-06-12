Stratabound Announces Commencement of Golden Culvert Exploration Program and Invites Interested Parties to Annual General Meeting and Presentation

TORONTO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV:SB) (“Stratabound” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has begun exploration activities at the Golden Culvert project site. Construction of the access road is underway, and staff are on site and have begun channel sampling the exploration targets.



Stratabound President and CEO Kim Tyler, who is on site at Golden Culvert and leading the exploration program, will be in Vancouver for the Annual General Meeting and will present an update on the Golden Culvert activities following the Stratabound Minerals Corp. Annual General Meeting, which will be held Monday, June 18, 2018 at 11:00am Pacific Time at the Delta Hotels Vancouver Downtown Suites, 550 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1L6.

“We welcome all interested parties, whether you are a current Stratabound shareholder or not, to attend my presentation and to learn more about this excellent exploration project,” said Kim Tyler. “My full board of directors, including our chairman Margaret Kent, will also be available for questions and discussion.”

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, is a “Qualified Person” for the purpose of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About the Golden Culvert and Little Hyland Properties

Golden Culvert and Little Hyland cover 83.8 square kilometres across a 24-kilometre strike located approximately 20 kilometres northeast of and parallel to Golden Predator Mining Corp.’s 3 Aces property. Work filed in Yukon mineral claims assessment reports has outlined a northerly trending, 3 kilometre by 250 metre, +30 ppb Au up to 791 ppb Au gold-in-soil anomaly that remains open at both ends. The soil anomaly is centred around partially exposed primary gold-bearing quartz veins grading between 7.7 to 22.8 gpt gold over 1 metre and complimentary gold-bearing quartz vein stockwork within a larger silicified, altered, sulphide and gold-bearing wallrock grading up to 2.27 gpt gold over 0.5 metre.

To date a total of $564,400 of work has been done on the Property, including 3,645 soil samples, 48 stream samples, 239 rock samples, 19.4 line-km of ground magnetic survey and 18.5 line-km of VLF survey.

About Stratabound

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the Yukon Territory and to a lesser extent the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick. Stratabound management has a diversified track record of exploration, development and operating successes that will facilitate the development of the Company’s exploration projects.

For further information, please see the Golden Culvert presentation and the NI 43-101 technical report on the Stratabound web site, www.stratabound.com.

