Midland Resumes Exploration Work on the James Bay Gold Project

MONTREAL, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V:MD) is pleased to announce that exploration work has resumed on its wholly owned James Bay Gold project. The summer exploration campaign will focus on the Lasalle property, located about 35 kilometers south of Hydro-Quebec’s LG-3 airport and of the Trans-Taïga road.



James Bay Gold - Lasalle Property - Location



Lasalle Property - 2018 Trenches





Last fall, a grab sample of a silicified and foliated amphibolite containing about 1% pyrite, located in a 100 meters thick shear zone, had returned 22.6 g/t Au, as well as strongly anomalous copper, bismuth and molybdenum (note that grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones). Along the same shear zone, 750 meters east, another grab sample of foliated amphibolite had returned 7.03 g/t Au and anomalous copper and bismuth. Finally, a further 800 meters east in the same shear zone, a grab sample of paragneiss with pyrite, galena and sphalerite stringers had returned 2.35 g/t Au, 105 g/t Ag, 3.32% Pb and 5.53% Zn, along with strongly anomalous bismuth and antimony.

The shear zone that hosts these showings is located at the contact between metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks, is about 100 meters thick and is now interpreted to be more than 8 kilometers long. The exploration campaign at Lasalle will consist in mechanical trenching of these high-grade gold showings as well as of unexplained gold anomalies in glacial tills also located on the same favorable shear structure.

Quality Control

Rock samples on the project are assayed by standard 30 gram fire-assaying with AA or gravimetric finish at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Québec or Sudbury, Ontario. All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method. Exploration program design and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks with every 20 samples.

The technical or scientific information in this press release has been prepared by Sylvain Trepanier, P.Geo., VP Exploration for James Bay and Northern Quebec at Midland, a “qualified person” as defined by NI 43-101.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., IAMGold Corp., Osisko Mining Inc., Altius Minerals Corp., SOQUEM INC., Niobay Metals Inc. and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

