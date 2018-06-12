Glen Eagle Reports on La Cobra Mining Concession 

MONTREAL, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the municipal authorities in the district of Nacaome southern Honduras have approved the Company’s socialization program which aims to gain a general acceptance for its mining project among the local community living in the vicinity.



The Company is currently dedicating a lot of time and effort to access its mining concession with the short term goal to evaluate the dump site in both size and grade. For the mid term, which could be sometime next fall, the Company is planning to develop a drilling program to prove up a resource estimate NI 43-101 compliant on La Cobra.

An exploration program has already been presented to the Ministry of Mines and reaching a consensus with the local community is the last step to overcome to have work in progress. The Company remains confident to succeed in its endeavor based on the broad support that the project has received from all levels of government.

Jean Labrecque, President

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Complexe du Canal Lachine, Suite 308

4710 St-Antoine Street

Tel : 514-808-9807

