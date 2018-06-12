TriStar Announces Positive Drill Results from Castelo de Sonhos

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriStar Gold Inc. (the “Company” or “TriStar”) (TSX.V:TSG) is pleased to announce that the results from 13 new drill holes from the 2018 campaign at its Castelo de Sonhos gold project (“CDS”) are now available and identify mineralized conglomerate reefs outside of the existing mineral resource footprint.



Mr. Nick Appleyard, President and CEO, commented: “This latest batch of drill results is exciting, as we have new data from Esperança East, which is our largest untested area with both outcropping conglomerate reef and coincident gold-in-soil geochemistry, making it a high priority target. With results like hole RC-18-317 in Esperança East returning 2m @ 3.53 g/t from 27m downhole and 4m @ 2.7 g/t from 92m (true width is approximately 90% of the intersection length) downhole it looks like we are seeing two reefs similar to what we see in Esperança South (see Figure 1a), which is very promising.”

Drilling

Since the beginning of the 2018 drill program, a total of 34 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes for 3,972m and 8 core holes for 960m have been completed. This marks the end of the first phase of the 2018 drilling campaign. Assays have recently been received for 13 holes for 1,560m (see Figure 1 for locations), the results are very promising, with the positive results at Esperança East potentially opening up a large new zone beyond the existing mineral resources. Two holes at Esperança South had no significant intersections; all of the other holes had at least one, but frequently multiple intersections of anticipated grades and thicknesses. The results are generally consistent with expectations and continue to add to our confidence and knowledge base at CDS.

Detailed summaries of drill hole locations and significant intervals have been added to the CDS project page of the company website here (or visit www.tristargold.com) along with a complete list of all significant intervals for the project.

Assay methods, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC)

In 2018, all drill hole samples are analyzed using a Leachwell analysis of 1kg of material taken from either ½ core in diamond drill holes or ¼ of the chips in reverse circulation holes. Samples are transported by truck from site to the ALS lab in Goiania, Brazil, where they are dried, crushed, pulverized and packaged for shipment to the ALS analytical lab in Lima, Peru.

The ALS preparation and analytical labs are accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028, and have internal QA/QC programs for monitoring accuracy and precision. In addition to this, TriStar uses standards, blanks and field duplicates in an external QA/QC program to provide independent monitoring of laboratory analyses.

Figure 1. a) Locations of the new drill holes in Esperança East and Esperança South. b) Southwest-facing perspective view of Esperança South showing the two identified reefs and the pit shell used to constrain resources.



Qualified Person

R. Mohan Srivastava (P.Geo.), Vice President of TriStar, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release and has approved its disclosure.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

