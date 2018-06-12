Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Bear Creek Mining grants incentive stock options

12.06.2018  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 - Bear Creek Mining (TSX Venture: "BCM") ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has authorized and approved the grant of a total of 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") under its incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") to certain directors of the Company, at an exercise price of Cdn $1.92 per share, exercisable on or before June 12, 2028, and subject to vesting provisions in accordance with the Stock Option Plan.


On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw
President and CEO



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Contact

Bear Creek Mining Corp.
Barbara Henderson - Investor Relations
Direct: 604-628-1111
E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com, Or
visit www.bearcreekmining.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Bear Creek Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.bearcreekmining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap