Mason Graphite: Interest Payment on Convertible Debentures

MONTREAL, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Company announces that it intends to issue an aggregate of 69,299 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price per share of $1.71 in payment of $118,500 in interest due and payable under the Company's 12% convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), which are held by CDPQ Sodémex Inc., a subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The Debentures are due June 11, 2019. Under the terms of the Debentures, the Company has the option to pay 50% of the semi-annual interest due on the Debentures in Common Shares. The balance of the interest owing under the Debentures, being $118,500, has been paid in cash. The issuance of the Common Shares in payment of interest on the Debentures is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Common Shares will be subject to a four month hold period.



About Mason Graphite and the Lac Guéret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Guéret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Québec. The Company is led by a highly experienced team that has over five decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com.

