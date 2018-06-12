Desert Gold Announces Shareholder Elections

TSX.V: DAU

Frankfurt: QXR2

OTC: DAUGF

DELTA, BC, June 12, 2018 /CNW/ - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. ("Desert Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V: DAU, FF: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) announces that incumbent directors, Jared Scharf, Sonny Janda and Dr. Luc Antoine were elected for the ensuing year at the June 8, 2018 annual shareholders' meeting. New nominee, Mr. Don Dudek, was unanimously elected by the shareholders as a director.

Mr. Dudek brings over 30 years of experience in various roles with junior to senior exploration and mining companies. He recently served as Senior V.P. of Technical Services for Endeavour Mining Corporation while managing a feasibility study for the Hounde Gold Project in Burkina Faso. Previously, he served as Senior VP Exploration of Avion Gold Corp., a successful junior gold producer and explorer in Western Mali and as Exploration Manager for Aur Resources Inc. He holds a B.Sc. Geology (Honors) from the University of Saskatchewan. The Company welcomes Mr. Dudek to its board of directors and looks forward to working with him as a member of its team.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jared Scharf, President

Tel: +1 (858) 247-8195

For further information please visit our website www.desertgold.ca or information available on www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward–looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing and certain corporate changes. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Desert Gold Ventures Inc.