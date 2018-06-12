Caracara Silver Inc. Closes Private Placement of C$1.2 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Toronto, Ontario / June 12, 2018 - Caracara Silver Inc. ("CSV" or the "Company") (NEX-CSV.H) announces that on June 11, 2018 it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private-placement offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, CSV issued 16,213,333 units at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,216,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant, with each warrant providing for the acquisition of an additional common share, exercisable at $0.15 until June 10, 2019.

In connection with the Offering, CSV paid cash finder's fees of $33,880 and issued 451,743 broker units (the "Broker Units") to finders. Each Broker Unit entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at a price of $0.10 per Broker Unit until December 10, 2018.

The securities, including the underlying commons shares and warrants comprising the Units and Broker Units issued to subscribers and finders in connection with the Offering, are subject to a hold period ending on October 12, 2018. The Offering is subject to certain post-closing conditions including the receipt of final approval of the NEX and the completion of required regulatory filings.

Contact

For further information, contact Nick Tintor, President of Caracara Silver at: (416) 987-0855

About the Company

Caracara Silver Inc. has 24,402,916 Common Shares issued and outstanding and is listed on the NEX market.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of the financing, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.