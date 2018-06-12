Osisko Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Mineral Resource Estimate on the Windfall Lake Project

TORONTO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) ("Osisko" or the "Corporation") announces the filing of an independent technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100% owned Windfall gold deposit, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The technical report, titled "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Windfall Lake and Urban-Barry Properties" and dated June 12, 2018 (effective date of May 14, 2018), has been prepared by InnovExplo Inc. from Val-d'Or, Québec, and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Osisko's issuer profile.



About the Windfall Lake Gold Deposit

The Windfall Lake gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko comprises 2,382,000 tonnes at 7.85 g/t Au (601,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 10,605,000 tonnes at 6.70 g/t Au (2,284,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The Windfall Lake gold deposit is currently one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada. Mineralization occurs in four principal zones: Lynx, Zone 27, Caribou, and Underdog. All zones comprise sub-vertical lenses following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 900 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified only 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 1,200 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Québec and Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $150 million in cash and investments as of March 31, 2018.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Mathieu Savard, P.Geo (OGQ #510), Vice President Exploration (Québec) of Osisko, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Windfall Lake gold deposit being one of the highest grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada; the significance of the mineral resource estimate published by the Corporation on May 14, 2018 in respect of the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the significance of new results from the ongoing drill program at the Windfall Lake gold project; the type of drilling included in the drill program (definition, expansion and exploration drilling in and around the main Windfall Lake gold deposit and the adjacent Lynx deposit, and exploration drilling on the greater deposit and Urban-Barry project area); potential mineralization; the potential to extend mineralization up and down-plunge and at depth at the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the ability to realize upon any mineralization in a manner that is economic; the ability to complete any proposed exploration activities and the results of such activities, including the continuity or extension of any mineralization; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation. at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Osisko to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property interests in the Windfall Lake gold project; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals and complete transactions on terms announced; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions. Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information, Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

