Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

NGEx Resources Inc.: Announces Election of Directors and Annual General and Special Meeting Results

12.06.2018  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 - NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX: NGQ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:NGQ) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held today were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting earlier today are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Lukas H. Lundin

80,805,021

97.87%

1,757,770

2.13%

Wojtek A. Wodzicki

82,560,721

100.00%

2,070

0.00%

William A. Rand

82,557,991

99.99%

4,800

0.01%

Jack O.A. Lundin

82,558,266

99.99%

4,525

0.01%

David F. Mullen

82,558,213

99.99%

4,578

0.01%

Cheri L. Pedersen

82,560,346

100.00%

2,445

0.00%

 

In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the management information circular and put forward at the Annual Meeting, namely:

  1. fixing the number of directors at six (6); and

  2. appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About NGEx

NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing the development of its two, large copper-gold deposits, Los Helados and Josemaría, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Josemaria project and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project.  Los Helados is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with its joint exploration partner in Chile, Pan Pacific Copper.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 12, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.


On behalf of the board

Wojtek Wodzicki
President and CEO



Contact

NGEx Resources Inc.
Michelle Fyfe, Investor Relations
(604) 689-7842

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

NGEx Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.ngexresources.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap