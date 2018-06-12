NGEx Resources Inc.: Announces Election of Directors and Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lukas H. Lundin 80,805,021 97.87% 1,757,770 2.13% Wojtek A. Wodzicki 82,560,721 100.00% 2,070 0.00% William A. Rand 82,557,991 99.99% 4,800 0.01% Jack O.A. Lundin 82,558,266 99.99% 4,525 0.01% David F. Mullen 82,558,213 99.99% 4,578 0.01% Cheri L. Pedersen 82,560,346 100.00% 2,445 0.00%

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 - NGEx Resources Inc. ("NGEx" or the "Company") (TSX: NGQ) (Nasdaq Stockholm:NGQ) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held today were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting earlier today are set out below.

In addition, shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the management information circular and put forward at the Annual Meeting, namely:

fixing the number of directors at six (6); and



appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

About NGEx

NGEx is a Canadian mineral exploration company with exploration projects in Chile and Argentina. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "NGQ". The Company's focus is on advancing the development of its two, large copper-gold deposits, Los Helados and Josemaría, located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Josemaria project and is the majority partner and operator for the Los Helados project. Los Helados is subject to a Joint Exploration Agreement with its joint exploration partner in Chile, Pan Pacific Copper.

Additional Information

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on June 12, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.





On behalf of the board



Wojtek Wodzicki

President and CEO







Contact



NGEx Resources Inc.

Michelle Fyfe, Investor Relations

(604) 689-7842

