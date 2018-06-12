Axmin Announces Results of the 2018 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Election of Directors
The following three nominees for directors set out in AXMIN's management information circular dated as of May 9, 2018 (the "Information Circular") were elected as set out in the following table:
|
Director
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Ms. Lucy Yan, Chairman
Mr. Joe Tai
Mr. David de Jongh Weill
|
81,505,012
81,505,312
81,485,812
|
99.91%
99.91%
99.89%
Appointment of Auditors
MNP LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors by a 99.97% majority of the votes cast.
A copy of the Information Circular setting out the particulars of the matters described above is available under the Company's SEDAR profile page at www.sedar.com.
About AXMIN
AXMIN is a Canadian exploration and development company with a strong focus on the African continent. AXMIN continues to closely monitor the political situation at its Feasibility Stage Passendro Gold Project in the Central African Republic. For more information regarding AXMIN visit our website at www.axmininc.com.
For additional information, please contact Axmin Inc.:
|
Lucy Yan
Chairman and CEO
ceo@axmininc.com
|
General Enquiries
Jin Kuang
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
j.kuang@axmininc.com
604-339-7688
|
Investor Relations
ir@axmininc.com
www.axmininc.com
This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, information regarding the future option grant plans and objectives of AXMIN, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties.
There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from AXMIN's expectations have been disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in AXMIN's documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. AXMIN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether resulting from new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
