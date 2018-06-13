49 North Resources Inc. Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Warrant Amendment

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol FNR

SASKATOON, June 12, 2018 /CNW/ - 49 North Resources Inc. ("49 North" or the "Company") (TSXV: FNR) has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the expiry date and the exercise price of its share purchase warrants that were originally issued on June 16, 2016 (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were originally set to expire on June 16, 2018 with an exercise price of $0.15. The amendments approved by the Exchange consisted of (i) an amendment to the expiry date of 10,000,000 of the Warrants to June 16, 2019, and (ii) an amendment to the exercise price of 8,260,000 of the Warrants to $0.10. Insider warrants in the amount of 1,740,000 were not subject to the amendment to the exercise price. For further information on the Warrants, please see the Company's press releases dated June 3, 2016, June 16, 2016, and May 31, 2018.

49 North is a Saskatchewan focused resource investment company. Our diversified portfolio of assets includes investments in shares and other securities of junior and intermediate mineral and oil and gas exploration companies.

