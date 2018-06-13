Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. announces voting results of Annual General Meeting

00:33 Uhr  |  CNW
VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 - Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM | OTCQX:GQMNF) (the "Company" or "Golden Queen") is pleased to provide the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at the Company's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on Monday, June 11, 2018.  A total of 218,258,024 common shares were voted, representing 72.73% of the outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at four (4) and for the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each is as follows:

Proposal 1 - Number of Directors

The number of directors for the Board of Directors of the Company was set as four (4).

Votes of shares for

% votes cast

Votes against

% votes cast

177,876,271

99.65%

633,041

0.35%

 

Proposal 2 - Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's proxy statement and management information circular dated April 25, 2018 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Golden Queen received proxies directing voting on the four (4) directors nominated for election as set forth in the table below:

 

Name of nominee

 

Votes for

 

% votes cast

Votes
withheld/abstain

 

% votes cast

 

Thomas M. Clay

177,508,269

99.44%

1,001,043

0.56%

 

Paul M. Blythe

177,666,868

99.53%

842,444

0.47%

 

Bryan A. Coates

177,662,496

99.53%

846,816

0.47%

 

Bernard Guarnera

177,665,063

99.53%

844,249

0.47%

 

Proposal 3 - Appointment of Auditors

According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the Company's auditors until the next general meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Votes of shares for

 

% votes cast

Votes withheld/abstain

% votes cast

217,367,002

99.59%

891,022

0.41%

 

Proposal 4 – Approval of Unallocated Entitlements Under the Stock Option Plan

According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, all unallocated entitlements under the Plan were approved and the Company continues to have the ability to grant options under the Plan until June 11, 2021.

Votes of shares for

 

% votes cast

Votes withheld/abstain

% votes cast

174,157,525

97.56%

4,351,787

2.44%

 

Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on the Company's website at www.goldenqueen.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

About Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd.:

Golden Queen is a gold and silver producer holding a 50% interest in an open pit, heap leach mining operation on the Soledad Mountain property, located just outside the town of Mojave in Kern County in southern California.

SOURCE Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd.



Contact

please contact: Brenda Dayton
Telephone: 778.373.1557
Email: bdayton@goldenqueen.com

