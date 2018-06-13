Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. announces voting results of Annual General Meeting
Proposal 1 - Number of Directors
The number of directors for the Board of Directors of the Company was set as four (4).
|
Votes of shares for
|
% votes cast
|
Votes against
|
% votes cast
|
177,876,271
|
99.65%
|
633,041
|
0.35%
Proposal 2 - Election of Directors
Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's proxy statement and management information circular dated April 25, 2018 was elected as a director, without a vote by ballot being conducted. Golden Queen received proxies directing voting on the four (4) directors nominated for election as set forth in the table below:
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
% votes cast
|
Votes
|
% votes cast
|
Thomas M. Clay
|
177,508,269
|
99.44%
|
1,001,043
|
0.56%
|
Paul M. Blythe
|
177,666,868
|
99.53%
|
842,444
|
0.47%
|
Bryan A. Coates
|
177,662,496
|
99.53%
|
846,816
|
0.47%
|
Bernard Guarnera
|
177,665,063
|
99.53%
|
844,249
|
0.47%
Proposal 3 - Appointment of Auditors
According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was appointed as the Company's auditors until the next general meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed and the directors were authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.
|
Votes of shares for
|
% votes cast
|
Votes withheld/abstain
|
% votes cast
|
217,367,002
|
99.59%
|
891,022
|
0.41%
Proposal 4 – Approval of Unallocated Entitlements Under the Stock Option Plan
According to proxies received and a vote by show of hands, all unallocated entitlements under the Plan were approved and the Company continues to have the ability to grant options under the Plan until June 11, 2021.
|
Votes of shares for
|
% votes cast
|
Votes withheld/abstain
|
% votes cast
|
174,157,525
|
97.56%
|
4,351,787
|
2.44%
Full details of all proposals are fully described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on the Company's website at www.goldenqueen.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and the detailed results of voting on each proposal are included in the Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR.
About Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd.:
Golden Queen is a gold and silver producer holding a 50% interest in an open pit, heap leach mining operation on the Soledad Mountain property, located just outside the town of Mojave in Kern County in southern California.
SOURCE Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd.
Contact
please contact: Brenda Dayton
Telephone: 778.373.1557
Email: bdayton@goldenqueen.com