TriMetals Mining Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018- TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF), (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2018 Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at six and the six directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Eric Edwards 31,310,210 81.42 % 7,146,008 18.58 % Antonio Canton 31,308,735 81.41 % 7,147,483, 18.59 % Victor Dario 31,237,635 81.23 % 7,218,583 18.77 % Roman Mironchik 27,895,303 72.54 % 10,560,915 27.46 % Robert van Doorn 27,905,328 72.56 % 10,550,890 27.44 % Tina Woodside 35,001,928 91.02 % 3,454,290 8.98 %

Mr. Paul Sheehan did not stand for re-election, and the Company would like to thank him for his dedicated service as a director.

About TriMetals Mining Inc.

TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF) is a growth-focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near-surface Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah, U.S.A.

The Company’s Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under “TMI.B”. Note that the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company other than a collective entitlement to 85% of the net cash after expenses, if any, received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Company’s subsidiary’s arbitration proceeding against Bolivia.







