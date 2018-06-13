TriMetals Mining Inc. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF), (the “Company”), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2018 Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.
The number of directors of the Company was set at six and the six directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Eric Edwards
|31,310,210
|81.42
|%
|7,146,008
|18.58
|%
|Antonio Canton
|31,308,735
|81.41
|%
|7,147,483,
|18.59
|%
|Victor Dario
|31,237,635
|81.23
|%
|7,218,583
|18.77
|%
|Roman Mironchik
|27,895,303
|72.54
|%
|10,560,915
|27.46
|%
|Robert van Doorn
|27,905,328
|72.56
|%
|10,550,890
|27.44
|%
|Tina Woodside
|35,001,928
|91.02
|%
|3,454,290
|8.98
|%
Mr. Paul Sheehan did not stand for re-election, and the Company would like to thank him for his dedicated service as a director.
About TriMetals Mining Inc.
TriMetals Mining Inc. (TSX:TMI) (OTCQX:TMIAF) is a growth-focused mineral exploration company creating value through the exploration and development of the near-surface Gold Springs gold-silver project in mining-friendly Nevada and Utah, U.S.A.
The Company’s Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under “TMI.B”. Note that the Class B shares have no interest in the properties or assets of the Company other than a collective entitlement to 85% of the net cash after expenses, if any, received by TMI from award or settlement in relation to the Company’s subsidiary’s arbitration proceeding against Bolivia.
TriMetals Mining Inc. Contact:
|Eric Edwards
President & CEO
eedwards@trimetalsmining.com