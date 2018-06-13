Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Investor Presentation June 2018

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation June 2018.What Mithril offers- High impact work program commencing late June 2018:o Drilling for Kambalda-style nickel sulphides at Kurnalpi- And exciting blue sky growth opportunities:o Kurnalpi nickel-cobalt targetso Billy Hills zinc targetso Scotia nickel targetso Nanadie Well copper targetso Genoa Bore copper-zinc targetsShare Purchase Plan Details- Eligible shareholders can purchase up to $15,000 worth of new shares- No brokerage fees- Issue Price - will be a 20% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") up to and including the day before the issue of the shares. The final issue price announced on the day which the issue is made.- Use of funds:o Kurnalpi nickel-cobalt drilling / geophysics programo ongoing target generation activities, working capital- Directors participating in fullRefer to The SPP - Offer Documents & Terms and Conditions sent to eligible shareholders on 28 May 2018High impact work program- Kurnalpi Nickel Cobalt- Excellent access & infrastructure- New downhole EM conductor adjacent to nickel sulphides- 7 kms of nickel-prospective ultramafic rocks with little or no previous testingTargeting Kambalda style massive sulphides- Nickel sulphides confirmed- Kambalda style ultramafic rocks- New (untested) off hole EM conductor- Strong nickel-cobalt drill intercepts along strike with no previous EM geophysics- First drill test of the off hole EM conductor + EM geophysics to identify further drill targets commencing late June 2018To view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I5I7RX6S





About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits. Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia. The Company is also exploring South Australia's far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd..





Mithril Resources Ltd.





Mithril Resources Ltd. T: +61-8-8132-8800 E: dhutton@mithrilresources.com.au WWW: www.mithrilresources.com.au