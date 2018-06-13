Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) Investor Presentation June 2018

01:37 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation June 2018.

What Mithril offers

- High impact work program commencing late June 2018:

o Drilling for Kambalda-style nickel sulphides at Kurnalpi

- And exciting blue sky growth opportunities:

o Kurnalpi nickel-cobalt targets

o Billy Hills zinc targets

o Scotia nickel targets

o Nanadie Well copper targets

o Genoa Bore copper-zinc targets

Share Purchase Plan Details

- Eligible shareholders can purchase up to $15,000 worth of new shares

- No brokerage fees

- Issue Price - will be a 20% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") up to and including the day before the issue of the shares. The final issue price announced on the day which the issue is made.

- Use of funds:

o Kurnalpi nickel-cobalt drilling / geophysics program

o ongoing target generation activities, working capital

- Directors participating in full

Refer to The SPP - Offer Documents & Terms and Conditions sent to eligible shareholders on 28 May 2018

High impact work program

- Kurnalpi Nickel Cobalt

- Excellent access & infrastructure

- New downhole EM conductor adjacent to nickel sulphides

- 7 kms of nickel-prospective ultramafic rocks with little or no previous testing

Targeting Kambalda style massive sulphides

- Nickel sulphides confirmed

- Kambalda style ultramafic rocks

- New (untested) off hole EM conductor

- Strong nickel-cobalt drill intercepts along strike with no previous EM geophysics

- First drill test of the off hole EM conductor + EM geophysics to identify further drill targets commencing late June 2018

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I5I7RX6S



About Mithril Resources Limited:

Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery and development of mineral deposits. Mithril are exploring for a range of high-value commodities (principally nickel, cobalt, copper and zinc) throughout the Meekatharra, West Kimberley and Kalgoorlie Districts of Western Australia. The Company is also exploring South Australia's far western Coompana Province for magmatic nickel – copper deposits with OZ Minerals Ltd..



Source:

Mithril Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd. T: +61-8-8132-8800 E: dhutton@mithrilresources.com.au WWW: www.mithrilresources.com.au


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Mithril Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.mithrilresources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap