Redzone Resources Announces the Receipt of its First Phase Exploration Permit

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2018 - Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSXV:REZ) (Frankfurt:REZ) (OTCBB:REZZF) (“the Company” or “RedZone”) is pleased to announce the receipt of its first stage exploration permit, which will allow for trenching and sampling of its Arizona based Fortner Boyd lithium exploration property. The trenching program is expected to begin within two weeks, under the supervision and guidance of Jean-Philippe Paiement. The 2018 trench exploration program is designed to trench up to nineteen (19) areas to sample the un-weathered pegmatite dyke system on the areas that the 2018 chip sampling indicated as being high priority targets at the Fortner Boyd and Dove Claims areas. The objective is to trench into the un-weathered pegmatite zones to evaluate the extent of mineralization and the grades of the dykes.

In addition to this metallurgical samples will be taken to start determining the materials amenability to processing and evaluate concentrate quality. The goal is to reclaim all the trenches to their natural state and to do as little damage to the environment as possible.



This trenching program will evaluate pegmatite dykes that make up less than 10% of the visible pegmatite outcrops.

Based on the results of this program a drilling campaign will be planned to move the exploration evaluation of the project forward.

Jean-Philippe recently joined Redzone in an advisory capacity and will join the board of directors at the next shareholder meeting. JP spent five years overseeing the Nemaska Lithium exploration program.

About Redzone

RedZone is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. RedZone’s common shares are listed on the TSX-V: REZ.V, on the Frankfurt exchange: REZ and on the OTC REZZF. More information about the Company is available on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.redzoneresources.ca. For further information please contact:

Michael Murphy

President and Chief Executive Officer

E: michael.murphy@redzoneresources.ca

