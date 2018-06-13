Bonterra Intersects 44.9 g/t over 3.0 m and Extends Mineralization in Multiple Zones at the Gladiator Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR1) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce the latest drilling results from the ongoing resource development program at the Gladiator Gold Deposit. The drill results included an intersection of 44.9 g/t Au over 3.0 m, which extended a high-grade ore shoot of the Footwall Zone up-plunge to the west in the Rivage Gap area.

Highlights and Observations:

Infill drill results continue to demonstrate the continuity of the deposit, highlighting the predictability of the mineralized zones.





Hole BA-18-34 intersected the Footwall Zone with 44.9 g/t Au over 3.0 m, extending a high-grade ore shoot to the west, up-plunge in the Rivage Gap area.





Hole BA-18-36 extended the North Zone by ~150 m to the east, down-plunge of a defined ore shoot with 8.4 g/t Au over 3.0 m.





Infill holes BA-18-27A, BA-18-30 and BA-18-31 intersected the Main Zone between 300 to 500 m below surface, demonstrating the continuity of mineralization with 24.3 g/t Au over 5.0 m in BA-18-30 and 9.6 g/t Au over 3.5 m in BA-18-31.





Hole BA-18-28 intersected the North Zone in the Rivage area, extending the zone down-plunge in the western part of the deposit, with 5.3 g/t Au over 1.3 m.





Holes BA-18-27A and BA-18-30 intersected the North Zone adding definition between 300 to 400 m depth with 7.2 g/t Au over 2.0 m in BA-18-27A.





To date, continuity of mineralization is now confirmed over a total drilled strike length on at least four horizons (North, Footwall, Main and South) of 1,200 m, as well as a drilled depth of over 1,000 m.

"The resource development program continues to be extremely successful in terms of the extension of mineralized zones and in terms of demonstrating high grades throughout. Most significantly however is how well we have shown continuity down dip and along strike for all five of the primary zones to date. The high grades encountered on the west side of the deposit and the down plunge of the east side announced today are of obvious significance to the deposit as a whole," commented Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO of Bonterra.

Results from the winter drilling campaign at the Gladiator Gold Deposit successfully extended the deposit both west and east. The drilling program opened multiple zones for further expansion from surface to depth. Recent drilling in the west side of the deposit extended the North Zone and now totals a strike length of approximately 1,300 m.

Bonterra continues with the aggressive resource development program with five drills at the deposit focused on infill and step-out drilling in preparation for the updated mineral resource estimate in the second half of 2018.

Hole From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Grade (g/t Au) Zone/Area BA-18-27A 406.0 408.0 2.0 7.2 North

614.0 617.0 3.0 4.6 Main BA-18-28 355.7 357.0 1.3 5.3 North BA-18-30 441.5 442.6 1.1 5.3 North

708.0 713.0 5.0 24.3 Main BA-18-31 677.0 680.5 3.5 9.6 Main BA-18-34 337.0 340.0 3.0 44.9 Footwall BA-18-35 467.8 469.0 1.2 4.3 South BA-18-36 510.0 513.0 3.0 8.4 North

*Stated lengths are core width as drilled, true widths vary and average between 60 and 80 percent of drilled widths. Core axis angles of the intersection contacts and surrounding rock units average 55 to 70 degrees.

Please see http://bonterraresources.com/projects/gladiator-project/maps-sections/ for updated maps including long sections and cross sections.

Bonterra Resources Quick Facts:

Well financed with approximately $65 million raised since 2017.

Strong Shareholder Base including: Eric Sprott, Van Eck, Kirkland Lake Gold

Gladiator Gold Deposit:

Deposit extension and resource expansion underway with 60,000 m completed in 2017 and 70,000 m planned for 2018. Advancing to the completion of an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2018. Drilled dimensions of the Gladiator Gold Deposit are currently outlined to a depth of over 1,000 m below surface, and a strike length of 1,300 m. Gladiator remains open in all directions, where at least six distinct sub-parallel zones or mineralized horizons have been identified. Drilling is currently focused on the continued expansion of Gladiator Gold Deposit and exploration targets within the 10,541-hectare Urban-Barry property.

Larder Lake Gold Property:

100% controlled 2,221-hectare in the Cadillac-Larder Break camp in Ontario (refer to March 17, 2016 news release highlighting historical gold resource). Excellent access to three high grade gold deposits between Kirkland Lake and Virginiatown.



Robert Gagnon, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Gagnon is a director of Bonterra and is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

