Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Cleveland-Cliffs and Three Other Metals & Minerals Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: BHP, CCJ, and CLD

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / If you want a free Stock Review on CLF sign up now at www.wallstequities.com/registration. Pre-market today, WallStEquities.com has selected the following stocks for observation: BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE: BHP), Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF), and Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD). These companies belong to the Industrial Metals and Minerals industry, which encompasses everything from resource extraction (mining) to primary and secondary processing of metals and minerals. All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

www.wallstequities.com/registration

BHP Billiton

Melbourne, Australia headquartered BHP Billiton Ltd.'s shares saw a decline of 1.33%, finishing Tuesday's trading session at $51.14. A total volume of 1.75 million shares was traded. The stock has advanced 1.45% in the past month, 14.15% in the previous three months, and 45.78% over the past year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 5.80% and 12.91%, respectively. Moreover, shares of BHP Billiton, which discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.00.

On June 07th, 2018, research firm JP Morgan upgraded the Company's stock rating from ‘Neutral' to ‘Overweight'. Get the full research report on BHP for free by clicking below at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=BHP

Cameco

Saskatoon, Canada headquartered On Tuesday, shares in Cameco Corp. recorded a trading volume of 2.26 million shares. The stock ended the session 1.19% higher at $11.86. The Company's shares have gained 3.04% in the last month, 28.77% in the previous three months, and 25.50% over the past year. The stock is trading 10.44% and 21.46% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Furthermore, shares of Cameco, which produces and sells uranium worldwide, have an RSI of 63.12.

On May 16th, 2018 at its annual meeting, Cameco has announced the election of 10 Board members. Shareholders elected board members Ian Bruce, Daniel Camus, John Clappison, Donald Deranger, Catherine Gignac, Tim Gitzel, Jim Gowans, Kathryn Jackson, Don Kayne, and Anne McLellan. As announced in February, Ian Bruce will succeed Neil McMillan as chair of the Board of Directors. McMillan retired from the board after five years as chair and 16 years as a Company director.

On May 22nd, 2018, research firm RBC Capital Markets downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Outperform' to 'Sector Perform'. The free technical report on CCJ can be accessed at:



www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CCJ



Cleveland-Cliffs

Shares in Cleveland, Ohio headquartered Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. closed at $8.85, rising 1.49% from the last trading session. The stock recorded a trading volume of 7.49 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 5.11% in the past month, 21.40% in the previous three months, and 40.70% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.78% and 20.91% above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively. Additionally, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs, which operates as an iron ore mining company in the US, have an RSI of 63.01.

On June 06th, 2018, research firm Citigroup initiated a 'Buy' rating on the Company's stock, with a target price of $11 per share.

On June 12th, 2018, Cleveland-Cliffs (CCJ) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of substantially all of the assets of its Asia Pacific Iron Ore business to Mineral Resources Ltd., a leading Australian mining services company. As a result of the transaction, CCJ's previously disclosed costs of closing the Australian operations are expected to be reduced by approximately $65-75 million, based on Mineral Resources assuming certain obligations and CCJ's reaching negotiated settlements with other third parties. Sign up for free on Wall St. Equities and claim the latest report on CLF at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CLF

Cloud Peak Energy

Gillette, Wyoming headquartered Cloud Peak Energy Inc.'s stock ended 0.79% higher at $3.83 with a total trading volume of 357,603 shares. The Company's shares have gained 20.44% in the past month, 15.36% in the previous three months, and 13.65% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 18.34% and 0.14%, respectively. Additionally, shares of the Company, which produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the US, have an RSI of 62.72.

On May 24th, 2018, Cloud Peak Energy announced that, effective that day, its wholly owned subsidiary, Cloud Peak Energy Resources LLC ("CPE Resources"), entered into an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement among CPE Resources, the guarantors party thereto, PNC Bank, National Association, as administrative agent and a syndicate of lenders, which amends and extends the prior credit agreement. See the free research coverage on CLD at:

www.wallstequities.com/registration/?symbol=CLD

Wall St. Equities:

Wall St. Equities (WSE) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. WSE has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

WSE has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@wallstequities.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by WSE. WSE is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, WSE, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither WSE nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://wallstequities.com/legal-disclaimer/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@wallstequities.com

Phone number: 21 32 044 483

Office Address: 1 Scotts Road #24-10, Shaw Center Singapore 228

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities