Metals Creek Resources Releases Results from Final Five Drill Holes on the Ogden Gold Project - Timmins Ontario

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2018) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (the "company") is pleased to announce that results have been received for the final five holes of a nine hole, 2382m (meters) (see MEK news release February 14, 2018) diamond drill program designed to further test multiple targets on the Ogden Gold Project.

These 5 holes were targeting Porphyry Hill, Naybob North and Naybob South mineralization.

Porphyry Hill

Hole PH18-01 was drilled in the porphyry hill area trying to further delineate an interpreted easterly plunge of the felsic intrusion. PH18-01 returned a downhole intercept (92.0-96.8m) of 2.31 g/t (grammes per tonne) over 4.8m (meters) with associated strong silicification and finely disseminated pyrite. Previous work on porphyry hill includes prospecting and drilling with prospecting retuned assays up to 64 g/t gold (see News Release July 20, 2009) within silicified porphyry with associated quartz veining and pyrite mineralization. Porphyry Hill remains a high priority target with additional airborne mag interpretation currently being conducted to better aide in determining the plunge of this mineralized system.

Naybob South

Hole OG18-44 was drilled within the Naybob South Stratigraphy and was drilled on the western limits of the Naybob South Zone. OG18-44 was a 100m undercut to hole OG17-41 which returned multiple gold intercepts (see news release November 28, 2017) which included 4.16 g/t gold over 3.29m. Hole OG18-44 returned two mineralized zones with the first zone of mineralization returning a downhole intercept of 2.90 g/t Au over 1.72m (282.63m to 284.25m) with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization as well as strong albitization and hosted within an intermediate volcanic. A second zone of mineralization was intercepted further down hole returning an intercept (313.60m to 314.90m) of 3.01 g/t gold over 1.3m with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization and strongly albitized. This lower intercept was hosted within an altered intermediate volcanic.

Hole OG18-45 was also drilled within the Naybob South Stratigraphy and west of hole OG18-44 and retuned a downhole intercept of 3.35 g/t gold over 0.72m with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization within a strongly albitized intermediate volcanic.

Naybob North

Two holes were drilled within the Naybob North Stratigraphy targeting near surface mineralization which hasn't seen any recent exploration work conducted.

Hole NZ18-01 was drilled within the Naybob North Stratigraphy targeting near surface carb altered ultramafics with associated quartz veining and pyrite mineralization. NX18-01 intercepted 2 zones of mineralization with the first returning a downhole intercept of 2m (48.0 to 50.0m) of 1.305 g/t gold. The second intercept returned a downhole intercept of 3.64m (111.5 to 115.14m) of 0.91 g/t gold. These two intercepts are hosted within carb altered ultramafics with associated disseminated pyrite.

Hole NZ18-02 was drilled as well within the Naybob North Stratigraphy targeting near surface mineralization. A zone of carb altered ultramafics returned a downhole intercept of 1.2 g/t gold over 2m (95-97m).

Reported drill intercepts are not true widths. At this time there is insufficient data to calculate true orientations.

The Ogden Property is held under a joint venture in which Metals Creek owns 50%, and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. ("Goldcorp") owns 50% (as manager and on behalf of the Porcupine Joint Venture, a joint venture between Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd.) with MEK being the operator of the project. The Ogden claims cover eight kilometers of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Fault between Goldcorp's 16 million oz. Dome Mine and Tahoe Resources West Timmins Mine. The vast majority of the Porcupine-Destor Fault on the property is underexplored, compared to other properties in the Timmins Gold camp.

All split core samples were sent to Act Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

In addition, the company advises that due diligence is ongoing on the recently acquired 10 Patented mining claims in Garrison Township approximately 35 kms north-northeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The patents are contiguous with Osisko Mining to the west, south and east and contiguous with Kirkland Lake Gold to the north. Results of the due diligence will be released once completed. A map of the claims location can be viewed on the company website at the flowing links:

www.metalscreek.com/upload/documents/garrison/district-scale-map.pdf

www.metalscreek.com/upload/documents/garrison/patent-map.pdf

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has a 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF) that stretches between Timmins, Ontario and Val d'Or, Quebec. Metals Creek also has an option agreement with Quadro Resources on Metals Creeks and Benton Resources Staghorn Gold Project in Newfoundland as well as two option agreements with Anaconda Mining Inc. on Metals Creek's Jacksons Arm and Tilt Cove Properties also in Newfoundland. The company also has an option agreement on its Clarks Brook property with Sokoman Iron Corp. and is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of other mineral resource properties, and presently has mining interests in Ontario, Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador including the recently acquired Great Brehat project on the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO



Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek