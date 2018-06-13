Melkior Announces Management Change

June 13, 2018 / TheNewswire / Timmins, Ontario - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Wade Kornik as a director of the Company effective June 11, 2018, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Dominic Verdejo as a director. The Company thanks Mr. Verdejo for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

In addition to being appointed as a director of the Company, Mr. Kornik also acts as the Company's Exploration Manager. Wade has worked in a wide variety of roles over his geological career in both underground and in surface exploration over the last thirty years. His widely-varied experience encompasses the full breadth of the exploration cycle from drilling assistant, claim staking, prospecting, geophysical operator, soil sampling, mapping, data analysis, GIS systems, database and software development, exploration target generation, and drill program development implementation. His depth of experience also includes environmental, hydrogeological assessments and groundwater modeling. Wade brings to Melkior a strong vision and desire to maximize the exploration potential of any project that is undertaken. Wade's experience throughout Canada, the Dominican Republic, Northern Ontario and specifically Timmins is an invaluable asset to Melkior. Wade graduated with Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology and Chemistry from Carleton University in 1986, and is a registered Professional Geologist in Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.