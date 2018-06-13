Power Ore Investor Webinar Posted on PowerOre.com

TORONTO, June 13, 2018 /CNW/ - Power Ore ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to announce that it has posted its first Investor Webinar on PowerOre.com. The webinar presents Power Ore's vision to capitalize on the battery metals sector specific to electric vehicles, via advanced stage cobalt and nickel projects in Canada.

Power Ore is a brand-new company and listing on the TSX Venture, which upon listing has $1 million in cash, 29,973,333 common shares outstanding and 100% ownership of the advanced stage cobalt and silver Mann Mine and the MacMurchy nickel property in the Cobalt - Gowganda District of Ontario.

Power Ore is positioning itself to be the owner of a diversified portfolio of battery metal assets in Canada, and is focused on two things:

Assets whose metals are used in the manufacture of Batteries for Electrical Vehicles specifically, Cobalt and Nickel; and



Advanced stage assets in Canada where discoveries have been made, mineralization is well understood and infrastructure is in place.

