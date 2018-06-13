Progressive Planet Sells Z-1 Zeolite to Municipality

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (PLAN-TSX:V) (“Progressive Planet” or the "Company”) is pleased to announce that it has delivered its first sale of commercial quantity zeolite to a municipality in British Columbia. “This sale is an important milestone for our Company. It demonstrates demand for zeolite as a commodity. We will continue down our dual path of selling bulk zeolite while concurrently developing greater margin, value-added products,” stated Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet.

Progressive Planet in conjunction with the Z-1 zeolite operator, ZMM Canada Minerals Corp. has also purchased mineral processing equipment including a micronizer which will arrive in BC in July and will process the zeolite ore to a micronized, highly desirable particle size used in advanced technologies.

Management is finalizing the purchase of two structures (approx.. 12,500 sq. ft) in the Shuswap region of BC, to size reduce, dry, and store zeolite.

Progressive Planet is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with an operating zeolite mine near Cache Creek, British Columbia. Progressive Planet also has the right to earn a 20% interest in a lithium deposit in Manitoba and a majority interest in graphite mineral claims in Buckingham, Quebec. Progressive Planet is currently undergoing projects with Innotech Alberta via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Progressive Planet Alberta. These projects relate to developing products using zeolite and lithium.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Stephen Harpur”

Stephen Harpur, CPA, CGA, CEO

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Derek Knight, VP Operations.

1-800-910-3072

DKnight@ProgressivePlanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire